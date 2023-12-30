The Roomba j9+ robot vacuum is back to its Black Friday price, and it’s a must-buy

The Roomba j9+ from iRobot is back down to its best-ever price at Amazon right now, so if you’re looking for a smart buddy to help you clean in 2024 this is the best time to buy one since Black Friday.

Instead of its usual $899 price the Roomba j9+ self-emptying robot vacuum is down to $599 at Amazon – saving you $300, or a third off. As we’ve said already this is the cheapest this vacuum has ever been, and that’s especially good when you consider it only launched a couple of months ago.

If you don’t just want a self-emptying vacuum but one with a mop too then the Roomba Combo j9+ is $999 instead of $1,399 at Amazon. This $400 saving is also the biggest discount we’ve seen since the same deal appeared during Black Friday.

iRobot Roomba j9+: was $899 now $599 at Amazon

This robot vacuum may have only launched a couple of months ago, but it's currently a third off at Amazon (its lowest-ever price) and it's a must-buy. The self-emptying dock is a super helpful upgrade, and while this model doesn't have a mop it's still a very handy cleaning gadget.

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+: was $1,399 now $999 at Amazon

The Combo j9+ is an excellent Roomba with impressive cleaning abilities, dirt detection so it can prioritize your dirtiest rooms, and smart scrub so that its mop can tackle hardy stains. Best of all, it has a self-emptying dock so that it can empty itself, and the dock can store up to 60 days' worth of debris and 30 days' worth of clean liquid.

We’ve been testing the Roomba Combo j9+ from iRobot (look out for our review in the new year) and we’ve been thoroughly impressed by its cleaning abilities.

While it’s not a complete replacement for a more traditional vacuum – it’s not perfect at getting dirt from in corners, and it can't clean upholstery or stairs – it still does an excellent job of picking up or mopping up the vast majority of dirt. The dock is a really handy tool too as it only needs to be emptied or topped up every 60 and 30 days respectively. This is a lot less frequent than the robot vacuum on its own would need to be emptied.

It’s mapping and obstruction detection is also pretty solid. It can cleverly tell the difference between objects it should go around and similarly sized dirt piles it needs to pick up, it can detect which rooms typically get messiest and tidy them first, and it can scrub at tough stains to keep your hard floors looking cleaner than regular robot mops.

We think it’s a nifty gadget, and at this price, it’s a must-buy.

