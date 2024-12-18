The Roborock Q5 Max Plus robot vacuum just dropped to its lowest price of the year

Need help with Christmas cleaning? A robot vacuum might be the best hands-free helper for sweeping your floors and keeping your home tidy. Well, right now, you can get the Roborock Q5 Max Plus Robot Vacuum at Amazon for $279.99 (was $359.99).

The Q5 Max Plus offers plenty of functionality for the price, especially with the self-emptying function that many robot vacuums within the same price range don't have. It even costs less than our favorite budget robot vaccum, the Narwal Freo X Plus, which also lacks a self-emptying dock. That said, if you'd prefer a two-in-one mopping robot vacuum over a self-emptying one, you might be better off with the Narwal.

Today's best robot vacuum deal

Roborock Q5 Max Plus Robot Vacuum: was $359.99 now $279.99 at Amazon The Roborock Q5 Max Plus just dropped to its lowest price of the year - even lower than our best budget robot vacuum. Its self-emptying and rechargeable features make it an especially convenient pick. The 5500 Pa suction power is more than double the power of its predecessor, the Q5 Plus, and is strong enough to clean carpets and pick up animal hair. Even though you still need to empty the self-emptying bin, you won't need to for up to seven weeks at a time - even longer if you don't need the robot vacuum that often.

We haven't tested this exact model, but we have reviewed the Roborock Q5 Plus, an older, cheaper version of the Q5 Plus Max. These two models share the same PreciSense LiDAR Navigation System, known for how easily it creates and navigates between 3D multi-level maps. The Q5 Plus Max also features more than double the power of the Q5 Plus, which helps it better clean hardwood and even tricky surfaces like carpet.

Its self-emptying and rechargeable functionalities make it especially convenient. The replaceable 2.5L dust bag takes about seven weeks to fill on average, so you won't need to empty it for a couple of months at a time. It could last even longer if you don't use the robot vacuum that often. As a reminder, the Q5 Plus Max doesn't need batteries and can last up to 240 minutes on one charge.

Many of our best robot vacuums are also on sale ahead of Christmas. If you've got the budget for it, you might also consider Roborock's premium vacuum, the S8 MaxV Ultra.