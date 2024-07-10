Snap up a massive Blink Home Security bundle for cheap with this Prime Day deal

This year's Prime Day deals are ramping up significantly with less than a week to go. If you haven’t already signed up for an Amazon Prime membership, this is the time to do so to get access to the best bargains.

One that we've seen already, especially if you’re security-conscious, is this incredible value Blink Whole Home Bundle for $89.97 (was $199.97) at Amazon US or the Blink Home Security Starter Kit for £79.99 (was £184.97) at Amazon UK.

With a sizeable saving of over $100 / £100, and given Blink makes some of the best home security cameras out there at already affordable prices, this setup should make you feel much more on top of your home security needs.

This pack comes with everything you need including one outdoor camera, one indoor camera, a video doorbell, and a sync module so they can all co-exist nicely together. Even buying them individually in the early Prime Day deals, you'd be paying considerably more for these three items, while also missing out on the Sync Module which provides extra functionality.

Today’s best Blink security deals

Blink Whole Home Bundle: was $199.97 now $89.97 at Amazon

With all the different doorbells and cameras and smart devices available to buy it can be hard to know where to start with your first home security setup. Enter this Blink Whole Home Bundle, which includes a Blink Video Doorbell, a Blink Mini 2 Indoor Camera and a Blink Outdoor camera (plus the Sync Module to pair them all up) for one low price. It's a huge saving of over $100 compared to buying them individually and gives you enough tech to get your setup going inside and outside your home.

Blink Home Security Starter Kit: was £184.97 now £79.99 at Amazon

Saving you from needing to buy individual products, the Blink Home Security Starter Kit has it all. It comes with a wire-free battery-powered HD security camera for the outdoors including infrared night vision, while the indoor one does exactly the same but without weatherproofing. Through the app, you can check out what’s going on inside and outside your home, while the video doorbell means you can easily see and respond to visitors.

Blink is a popular name in the home security world even if it keeps losing out in terms of best video doorbells to the Ring Doorbell.

This starter kit is, predictably, an ideal starting point. The Blink Video Doorbell has two-way audio, HD video, motion detection, and Alexa connectivity so you’re always in charge. It's all you could need from a video doorbell while still being smaller than anything Ring has to offer.

When it comes to our Blink Outdoor review, we were impressed with how easy it was to use, the two-year battery life, and the clear video quality. We’d expect the same from the indoor camera, too.

Essentially, it’s all great peace of mind if you’re away from home often and want to keep an eye on things, or even simply to see how your dog fares while you’re out. The video doorbell is also handy if you work with headphones in and you’re worried you might miss someone at the door.

There are, of course, other home security camera deals if you prefer, but they’re unlikely to be as straightforward or as cheap as these. For a different option, check out the Ring Video Doorbell deals we’ve also spotted in recent times.

