Blink Outdoor cameras and bundles are 40% off or more for Labor Day at Amazon

Amazon's range of popular Blink Outdoor security cameras is back to a historic low price for the Labor Day sales weekend. Several different individual cameras and bundles are on offer at a minimum of 40% off, which means you can get the Blink Outdoor 4 at Amazon from $59.99 (was $99.99).

Even better, the discount extends to bundles with up to eight cameras, additional battery packs, and a Blink Subscription Plan. So, you can pick a customised kit that best suits your needs and save a good chunk of money in the process.

Some things to consider are whether you want to get more than one to cover every corner of your home. You should also consider the option with more batteries if you plan on using these cameras for at least four years without needing to change the battery.

Today's best Blink security camera deals

Blink Outdoor 4: was $99.99 now from $59.99 at Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is back to its lowest price for Labor Day. This home security camera supports 1080p HD live footage, infrared night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. It comes with two AA lithium batteries, a Sync Module 2, a mounting kit, a USB cable, and a power adapter to help set it up and keep it running for up to two years. After that, you'll need to replace the batteries. The discount extends to bundles with up to eight cameras, extra battery packs, and an add-on Blink Subscription Plan.

In addition to the camera itself, the Blink Outdoor 4 comes with two AA lithium batteries, a Sync Module 2, a mounting kit, a USB cable, and a power adapter. It supports 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio. The camera lasts up to two years with the included batteries, so you won't need to replace them until the far future. (Sadly, there isn't a rechargeable option.)

You need a Blink Subscription Plan to store recordings through a cloud or the included Sync Module 2 or USB drive to store them locally. Otherwise, you'll only be able to view live footage for a limited time.

Thankfully, any Blink Outdoor purchase from this Amazon listing includes a 30-day free trial of the Blink Subscription Plan and bundles include a free one-year Blink Plus Subscription Plan. Just remember to cancel before it auto-renews if you want to avoid being charged.

Blink isn't the only popular home security system. If you're curious about the competition, we also have articles comparing Blink vs Ring and Blink vs Arlo. You might also want to check out our list of best video doorbells.