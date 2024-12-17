This top-rated Nespresso machine is less than half price at Amazon, and will arrive in time for Christmas

Stuck for last-minute Christmas gift ideas? Right now, you can pick up one of our top-rated compact coffee makers, the Nespresso Vertuo Next, for just £89.99 (was £200) at Amazon. That's less than half price, and your order will be fulfilled by Amazon and delivered in time for the big day. This bundle also includes the Aeroccino milk frother, which lets you make creamy lattes and cappuccinos easily and cheaply.

The Vertuo Next has long held a place in our roundup of the best Nespresso machines thanks to its clever, virtually mess-free design. In fact, our reviewer called it the simplest coffee maker she'd ever used, only lamenting the lack of a milk frother - which isn't a problem here.

If you're not in the UK, scroll down for the best deals on the Nespresso Vertuo Next where you are.

Today's best Nespresso Vertuo Next deal

Nespresso Vertuo Next: was £200 now £89.99 at Amazon This compact capsule coffee machine is incredibly easy to use, virtually mess-free, and comes bundled with a handy milk-frother for lattes and cappuccinos. The set usually sells for around £130 at Amazon, and has hit a record-low price today with delivery in time for Christmas.

To put this deal into context, the same machine without the milk frother currently costs £149 when bought direct from Nespresso, so this is a genuinely impressive discount. If you're still not convinced, you can also claim 50 free coffee capsules if you register your Vertuo Next at Nespresso.com before January 14.

Want to know more? Take a look at our full Nespresso Vertuo Next review.