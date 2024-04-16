This Nespresso deal is better than your morning coffee – get the Vertuo Next for just AU$199

We love a haze-clearing coffee in the morning, but it can be hard to land in the sweet spot between taste and price. Unless you have a good-quality coffee machine at home, you'll either land on over-priced cafe coffee on the way to work or taste-bud blistering instant coffee before you leave. While more expensive coffee machines allow you to create barista-level coffee from the comfort of your own home, some of us just want good coffee fast. And so for our money, this Amazon deal on the De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next with an included Milk Frother is one that should appeal to the masses.

This pod machine creates a wonderful cup of coffee in just seconds and the milk frother allows users to make those silky lattes and cappuccinos from home. What sets this machine apart – and makes this deal so enticing – is Nespresso’s patented CentriFusion extraction technology. The Vertuo Next will read the unique barcode on each pod you put in, and will adjust the amount of water and extraction speed, resulting in a perfectly brewed cuppa at the press of a button.

<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com.au%2FDeLonghi-Vertuo-White-Bundle-Aeroccino%2Fdp%2FB08FHZGP5C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-22%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-22" data-link-merchant="Amazon AU"">De'Longhi Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother | AU$389 AU$199 on Amazon (save AU$190)

Do you want delicious coffee in less time than it takes to make instant coffee? This machine can do that, providing everything from single shot espresso to large mugs full of coffee. With this deal there's even an included milk frother that on its own costs more than AU$100. This frother elevates an already great machine to really cater to everyone, giving you that special, cafe coffee feel without the price tag. If you're in the market to elevate your at-home coffees, this is the deal to jump on.

In our review of the Nespresso Vertuo Next, one of the biggest complaints we had, other than the price of the pods themselves, was the fact that there was no milk frother included in the package. This deal fixes the no-frother problem, and pods you can grab 100 pods right now for less than AU$1 each directly from the maker. And hey, if you added the price of those pods to this deal, you'd save almost AU$100.

With four cup sizes ranging from 280ml to the 40ml espresso pod, coffee-lovers of all kinds can find something to love with this Nespresso machine. Whether you like a hit of caffeine in the morning or want to sip on your giant cappuccino until you go to lunch, there's a pod (or pods) for you. Thanks to its one-touch design, all you have to do is put the pod in and press the button. You don’t need to worry too much about running out of water quickly either, as it comes with a rather large 1.1-litre water tank.

While it didn't quite crack our list of the best coffee machines available in 2024 (we prefer the Vertuo Pop), it is undoubtedly a great machine and this deal makes it even more enticing. At almost 50% off its RRP, there's never been a better time to put down your instant coffee – or the AU$5 it takes to get one at the cafe – and pick one up.