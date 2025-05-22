The KitchenAid KF6 "brews exceptional" coffee and it's now AU$300 off for a limited time only
The more premium KF8 also gets the same discount treatment in this early EOFY sale
Coffee machines come in a variety of sizes and styles and pack in such a wide range of features that figuring out the best one for your home can be decidedly difficult. And that’s before you even tackle the topic of price.
KitchenAid is hoping to make the decision easy for you with a tasty AU$300 saving on its excellent KF6 bean-to-cup espresso machine. You’ll have to be quick to snap it up though, as this deal is only live for the next week. Whether that means it will be discounted further in the EOFY 2025 sales remains to be seen.
I’ve not personally used this machine, but based on our five-star KitchenAid KF6 review, I wish more than anything that I had one in my kitchen at home. Clearly, there’s not a lot it can’t do, and it handles everything it’s cut out for exceptionally well.
Save AU$300
With 15 customisable coffee-based recipes at your fingertips, an effective milk-frothing system and stunning looks, the KitchenAid KF6 is an espresso machine you’ll want to show off. Other useful features including Auto Purge and effortless maintenance make it a machine you’ll never tire of either.
So, what exactly is it? Well, it’s a fully automatic coffee machine that grinds coffee beans, extracts an “exquisite espresso” and offers an array of customisation options so you can get your perfect cuppa each and every time. And, as our tester noted, it delivers “the best crema I’ve ever seen” if you happen to be a crema connoisseur.
And, while it may have just missed out on a spot in our list of the best coffee machines, based on pictures alone, I think it’s one of the more attractive coffee machines I’ve come across.
What’s particularly impressive about the KitchenAid KF6 – and its higher-specced KF7 and KF8 siblings – is just how easy it makes brewing a variety of coffee-based drinks. I found out recently that not all automatic coffee machines are as simple as they’d have you believe when writing my De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review. While I was able to get a delicious coffee from it, it took an awful lot of trial and error when grinding the beans to get there.
The KitchenAid KF6, meanwhile, takes out all the guesswork for you and is controlled via a simple and intuitive touch-sensitive display. And if that’s not all, it’s Quiet Mark certified, meaning it’s practically silent in operation, at least when compared to some other automatic machines, such as the aforementioned De’Longhi.
If you have the cash to splash, then the flagship KitchenAid KF8 has also had AU$519.80 slashed from its price at Myer. Being the flagship model, it unsurprisingly comes with all the bells and whistles, such as over 40 coffee-based recipes, a larger 5-inch touchscreen and dedicated milk settings for plant-based milks.
Save AU$300
According to our KitchenAid KF8 review this bean-to-cup machine makes brewing café-quality coffee “easier than ever” thanks to an informative display that guides you through every step. Results are “consistently excellent” and our tester loved the fact it had dedicated foaming options for plant-based milks.
No matter which KitchenAid automatic espresso machine you opt for, you’ll be brewing delicious cuppas in no time at all. Do note that there will likely be a few ongoing costs – coffee beans for a start, but also replacement water filters and descaling solution.
