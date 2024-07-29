Quick! This easy-to-use De'Longhi coffee machine is 20% off at Amazon today

Love the idea of preparing your own coffee at home so you don’t end up spending a fortune at coffee shops? While the coffee making world might feel intimidating, there are ways of simplifying the process.

One such way is to buy the De'Longhi Magnifica S for £279 (was £349) at Amazon. It’s a good quality entry-level bean-to-cup coffee machine which means minimal effort but plenty of flavor.

We haven’t seen the De'Longhi Magnifica S drop as low as this for a while. The last time it dipped to £279 was back in October 2023. Other than that, it’s stuck stubbornly to the more usual price of around £300. Note that this is a limited-time-only deal that's already 16% claimed as of writing so it's worth jumping on this one quickly if you're interested.

Today’s best De'Longhi Magnifica S deal

De'Longhi Magnifica S: was £349 now £279 at Amazon

Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica S has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother too so it’s a good all-in-one solution.

De’Longhi is a name that you’ll often see when seeking out the best bean-to-cup coffee machine as well as the best coffee makers so it’s a great brand to invest in.

The De'Longhi Magnifica S focuses on simplicity while still producing a good cup of coffee. It can make two cups of coffee at the touch of a button while it also has a milk frother feature plus 13 adjustable grind settings to get things just how you like them. It's versatile enough to be used with either coffee beans or ground coffee.

Even cleaning is simple thanks to its integrated clean function. All parts in contact with milk are automatically washed with hot water and steam regularly. If maintenance is one of your concerns from switching away from heading to your favorite coffee shop, this should quell those fears.

Well regarded in many user reviews, the De'Longhi Magnifica S is the coffee machine to even make the most idle of people (like me) tempted to switch to preparing a hot drink at home.

