De'Longhi is holding a huge sale on coffee makers right now, with discounts of up to £750 on bean-to-cup machines. There are heaps of great offers, but for me, the star of the show is the De'Longhi Primadonna Elite, which is down to £1,249 (was £1,999.99) – an enormous saving of over £700.

If your budget won't quite stretch that far, you can snag the excellent De'Longhi Primadonna Soul One for £999 (was £1,379.99), which gives you almost all the same features, or pick up the stylish De'Longhi Dinamica for only £449.99 (was £799.99). It doesn't have a touchscreen like the other two, but that's the biggest difference and personally, I wouldn't call it a dealbreaker.

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and I'll be bringing you all the best deals on kitchen appliances throughout the four-day deals extravaganza, but there's no need to wait until then. I've tested 13 of the best espresso machines over the last year, and I can confidently say that these are all spectacular deals on top-notch coffee makers that will give you consistently great brews for years to come.

Today's best De'Longhi coffee machine deals

De'Longhi Primadonna Elite: was £1,999.99 now £1,249 at Delonghi UK Who needs Amazon Prime Day when you've got savings like this? The Primadonna Elite is one of De'Longhi's top-end bean-to-cup espresso machines, and handles every part of the coffee-making process for you, from grinding the beans to foaming the milk. This is an enormous saving of more than £750 off the regular price, and not to be missed.

De'Longhi Dinamica : was £799.99 now £449.99 at Delonghi UK When we reviewed the De'Longhi Dinamica, we loved pretty much everything about it except the price, and with more than £300 off in De'Longhi's summer sale, it's suddenly a lot more affordable, and a great choice if your budget won't stretch to a Primadonna. It still has all the features you'd expect from a premium espresso machine, but with buttons and an LCD interface rather than a colour touchscreen.

De'Longhi Primadonna Soul One: was £1,379.99 now £999 at Delonghi UK This deal, which knocks £380 off this fully automatic espresso machine, is exclusive to De'Longhi's own online store, so you won't find it repeated on Prime Day. Another machine in the top-end Primadonna series, it offers custom brew settings to suit your beans, a choice of milk textures, and makes brewing tasty coffee a breeze.

I recently reviewed the Elite's sibling, the De'Longhi Primadonna Aromatic, and it was easily one of the best bean-to-cup espresso machines I've tested this year, with an extensive menu of drinks, superb milk frothing, and the ability to guide you through choosing the perfect grind size for your favourite coffee beans.

It looks stunning too, and will be a real attention-grabber in your home (it certainly got a lot of compliments in the TechRadar test kitchen).

Can't see the machine you want? I've rounded up more of today's best prices on De'Longhi's best coffee makers for you below, so you can see what else is available right now.