One of our favourite Ninja air fryers has fallen to its lowest price since Black Friday
The Ninja Double Stack is ideal for cooking for the whole family
With just a few days to go until Christmas, there's very little time left to score a last-minute gift or end-of-year treat for yourself. One of the best air fryers you can currently buy would work for either of these, so don't miss this chance to get the Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer at Argos for £199.99 (was £230).
The Ninja Double Stack happily lives on our guide to the best air fryers thanks to its super small footprint. It stacks two baskets vertically so it maximises your cooking space. While you can’t cook one very large item like a whole chicken using this method, you can easily sync the cooking times between two dishes with wings and fries being the ideal combination here.
Today’s best air fryer deal
The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.
Our Ninja Double Stack review sums it up perfectly in just a few words: “this is the air fryer of my dreams”. Its compact footprint means you won’t have to worry about finding room in your kitchen but you still get all the benefits of a high-end air fryer.
It promises to be able to cook for up to eight people, which is a little ambitious, but it’s still good for most households. Besides its two stacked drawers, it also comes with two extra racks which can be placed above the main crisper plate, so you have extra surface area to cook with.
Our reviewer found that the the Ninja Double Stack XL produces perfectly crisp chicken wings and fluffy fries, with the “same fantastic performance as other Ninja air fryers”.
Before you dive straight into the world of air fryers, read up on how to buy an air fryer to get the right one for your situation. From there, there are other air fryer deals if you’d prefer to spend less than the Ninja Double Stack.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Jennifer is a roving tech freelancer with over 10 years experience. Having graduated from Swansea University with a degree in Media and Communication Studies, and later with a diploma from Staffordshire University with a post graduate diploma in Computer Games Design, she's written for a huge number of publications, including T3, FitandWell, Top Ten Reviews, Eurogamer, NME and many more.
Her main areas of interest are all things B2B, smart technology, wearables, speakers, headphones, and anything gaming related, and you'll find her writing everything from product reviews to buying guides and hunting down the latest coupon codes to save you money. In her spare time, she enjoys the cinema, walking, and attempting to train her pet guinea pigs. She is yet to succeed.