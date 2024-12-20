One of our favourite Ninja air fryers has fallen to its lowest price since Black Friday

With just a few days to go until Christmas, there's very little time left to score a last-minute gift or end-of-year treat for yourself. One of the best air fryers you can currently buy would work for either of these, so don't miss this chance to get the Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer at Argos for £199.99 (was £230).

The Ninja Double Stack happily lives on our guide to the best air fryers thanks to its super small footprint. It stacks two baskets vertically so it maximises your cooking space. While you can’t cook one very large item like a whole chicken using this method, you can easily sync the cooking times between two dishes with wings and fries being the ideal combination here.

Today’s best air fryer deal

Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer: was £230 now £199.99 at Argos The Ninja Double Stack is a great-looking air fryer packed with key features. It has a capacity of 7.6 litres across the two baskets with six preset functions and two independent cooking zones. Its functions include roasting, baking, and dehydrating, so there’s something for every cooking plan here. It cooks up to 55% faster than your fan oven so it’s a great money and timesaver.

Our Ninja Double Stack review sums it up perfectly in just a few words: “this is the air fryer of my dreams”. Its compact footprint means you won’t have to worry about finding room in your kitchen but you still get all the benefits of a high-end air fryer.

It promises to be able to cook for up to eight people, which is a little ambitious, but it’s still good for most households. Besides its two stacked drawers, it also comes with two extra racks which can be placed above the main crisper plate, so you have extra surface area to cook with.

Our reviewer found that the the Ninja Double Stack XL produces perfectly crisp chicken wings and fluffy fries, with the “same fantastic performance as other Ninja air fryers”.

Before you dive straight into the world of air fryers, read up on how to buy an air fryer to get the right one for your situation. From there, there are other air fryer deals if you’d prefer to spend less than the Ninja Double Stack.