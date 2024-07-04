The Ninja Air Fryer Pro just crashed to a record-low price in the 4th of July sales

Air fryers are always popular offers during major sales events, and thanks to this year's 4th of July sales, you can snag a fantastic deal on a top-rated appliance from one of the most popular manufacturers right now. Amazon has the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity on sale for $89.99 (was $119.99), which is the lowest price we've ever seen.

If you often find yourself craving fried foods but don't want the calories that come with them, an air fryer like the Ninja Air Fryer Pro might be the solution as it can cook with less fat and in much quicker times. Ninja is currently offering this mid-sized fryer for under $100, a respectable discount for an air fryer that can handle full-size meals.

Today's best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro is a beast of a machine that has four functions in one device: air fry, roast, reheat, and rehydrate. It handles up to five quarts of food, which is about 4lbs of French fries or 5lbs of chicken wings. It's enough to handle full-sized meals to prep for the week or feed a family. The main appeal of an air fryer is how it can "fry" foods with 75% less fat than traditional methods and crisp foods much faster than an oven. Now you get one of these supercookers for less than $100, a price you don't see outside of special occasions.

The main difference between an air fryer and a traditional oven is the convenience. Sure, you can use a traditional oven to do many of the same things that an air fryer can, but it won't be as fast and it's arguably less effective at crisping certain foods. An air fryer can achieve the same crisp and temperature in a fraction of the time.

