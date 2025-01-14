This new gadget could transform the way you consume food, as long as you don't mind eating on camera

Amazfit has unveiled a new health gadget to help you with your eating

The V1tal is a camera that watches and analyses you while you eat

It can track calories, macros, and your eating behavior

Amazfit is a household name when it comes to smart tech and wearables, and makes some of the best cheap smartwatches in the industry. But at CES 2025 the company unveiled a brand-new type of health gadget that promises to transform the way you eat food – as long as you don't mind eating on camera.

As reported by Digital Trends, the Amazfit V1tal is a camera that records and analyzes your eating. The device itself is straightforward enough – it's a simple camera with a viewfinder screen, and it looks a bit like a primitive GoPro or DJI.

But it's the technology under the hood, and what the V1tal does with your eating data that are impressive. You simply set your V1tal up on your table and record yourself eating your meal. Once you've finished eating, V1tal can use its recording data along with the Amazfit Zepp app to log what you've consumed, complete with a macronutrient breakdown of carbs, proteins, and fats. As the report notes, it's akin to the food-tracking chops of MyFitnessPal, but it's a purely automatic process powered by video recording.

Amazfit tackles nutrition

(Image credit: Amazfit)

While tracking your food consumption and calories isn't a novel concept, the technology right now is largely limited to scanning bar codes, so introducing video-recorded automation into the mix would be a big step up – but V1tal isn't just about running the numbers.

According to the report, V1tal can also monitor your eating behavior, such as whether you're skipping the healthy green bits of your meal, or whether you're rushing your food. That's insight that could not only help you count the calories and refuel, but also recalibrate your relationship with food.

It also sounds like Amazfit is positioning the V1tal as just one part of an ecosystem of health tech, which also draws on data and insight from other devices like its smartwatches and smart scales.

The V1tal isn''t just a camera either, with functionality that includes notifications from your phone, a to-do list, and even good old-fashioned video recording. Amazfit's execs reckon the V1tal could be a better version of the largely poorly received Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1. It's a low bar, but it's a sign that Amazfit is perhaps envisioning a more integrated AI network rather than a standalone health gadget, which could be a smart strategy.

There are no firm details about the V1tal's price or release date yet, but Amazfit is reportedly targeting the first half of this year for a launch, and it certainly feels like more than a pipe-dream concept.