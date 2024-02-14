Xiaomi Watch 2 is shaping up to be a true Pixel Watch 2 rival at half the price

Several European store listings have been discovered for the Xiaomi Watch 2 online, even though the company has yet to reveal a new mid-range wearable.

Tech news site GSMArena discovered multiple product pages for the device across four commerce sites such as the Finnish platform Kesikisen Kello Oy. Navigating these pages can be tricky if you don’t speak the language they’re in, but fortunately, industry insider Arsène Lupin (no relation to the gentleman thief) posted a translation on their X account (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

On there, it’s revealed the Xiaomi Watch 2 will sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display outputting a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The watch face will measure 47.6 x 45.9 11.8 mm with a case made out of an aluminum alloy. It’ll be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 running on Google’s WearOS. As a result, it’ll come pre-installed with various Google apps; namely Google Wallet, Google Maps, and a portal to the Play Store.

Xiaomi Watch 2 could revive the cheap WearOS market. It's about €219Source:https://t.co/pFquJ1gZ4q pic.twitter.com/KOEoFtBFWQFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Features

Regarding features, Xiaomi’s future device has a wide array of sensors to track your sleeping habits, measure your heart rate, and monitor your blood oxygen levels. An independent GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) is on board to support its navigation capabilities. Other notable features include a 65-hour battery life, remote photo capture, and a water resistance rating of 5ATM (atmospheres). This means the watch can survive splashes of water and brief submersion.

Everything listed so far is identical to what you can find on the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro. There are a few differences although it’s nothing major. As GSMArena points out, the mid-ranger will support Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and NFC connection standards, but it’ll lack LTE connectivity. That’s staying on the Pro model. Also, their respective cases are made out of different metals. The body of the Xiaomi Watch 2 is made out of aluminum, as stated earlier, while the Watch 2 Pro’s case consists of stainless steel.

Confusing prices

Things get confused if you look at pricing since all of the discovered product listings have different numbers. It depends on the country. WinFuture in its coverage states prices range between €199,99 to €219.99. However, we found that Mobilonline, a Slovakian commerce platform, has the Watch 2 listed for €181.40. It’s hard to say what the official price will be until we get official word from Xiaomi.

Either way, it’s probably safe to say the Xiaomi Watch 2 will be significantly cheaper than the Pixel Watch 2 which has a starting price of €399. Additionally, this could give people living in Finland and Slovakia the opportunity to own a next-gen WearOS smartwatch. Google doesn't sell the Pixel Watch 2 in all European nations; just a handful.

It's unknown when Xiaomi will make a formal announcement about its wearable, but considering that several listings are still live at the time of this writing, it should be right around the corner.

