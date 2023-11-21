This is our no. 1 rated smartwatch, and now it's 24% cheaper for Black Friday

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 isn't just a good smartwatch, it's top of our best smartwatch list right now, thanks to its advanced wellness tools, high-quality build, and seamless integration with Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem. However, now that the best Black Friday smartwatch deals are underway, we've been scouring for some good bargains on arguably this year's best smartwatch.

Right now in the US, you can get $70 off a Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon, bringing the 40mm model from $299.99 to $229.99, and $80 off a model with LTE connectivity, which allows you to send messages and make calls on your phone's plan, all from the watch. This brings it down from $379.99 to $299.99.

In the UK, you can get £70 off a 40mm Bluetooth watch, which is a fantastic 24% discount bringing it from £289.00 to £219.00. The 44mm watch is available from £329.00 to £259.00 with the same discount.

Check out the deals below:

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the US

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth: was $299.99 now $229.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a slim display and new health and fitness features, such as a custom workout option and a redesigned sleep app, as well as a 3-in-1 biosensor, skin temperature sensor, and GPS technology. Amazon has Samsung's latest smartwatch on sale for $230, a $70 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, Bluetooth: was $329.99 now $259.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in its larger size, still without LTE connectivity, is also $70 off right now at Amazon. If you have a larger wrist or you just want more space for that sumptuous AMOLED touchscreen, this is your buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm LTE: was $349.99 now $269.99 at Amazon

The same 40mm Watch 6 with LTE connectivity, so you can add it to your phone's plan in order to make calls, send messages and access the net even without your phone. All the other incredible wellness features are here, for a bigger $80 discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, LTE: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 in its 44m size with LTE connectivity is also $80 off right now. Not all colorways are available with this deal, so do check that the one you want is in stock before ordering.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals in the UK

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, Bluetooth: was £289.99 now £219.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is also on offer at Amazon, for a £70 discount. This means the deal is actually a better value than its US counterpart, so UK Samsung Galaxy phone owners should snap this one up quickly.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm, Bluetooth: was £319.00 now £249.00 at Amazon

Grab the larger 44mm Bluetooth-only (no LTE) watch at a £70 discount too. At this price, it's better value than almost any brand-new Apple Watch you could buy - useful information if you're thinking about switching.

Why get this deal?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, as I said in our review, is "an excellent device, perhaps the best Wear OS watch I’ve yet tried.

"It’s packing some nifty new features: notably, the processing power and RAM have been boosted, and Samsung Wallet has expanded to be able to include documents other than cards, such as airline tickets.

A new Custom Workout option allows you to put together multi-stage workouts, and a redesigned Sleep app experience makes the Watch 6, in Samsung’s words, 'the best device on the market for monitoring your sleep'."

If you're already a Samsung Galaxy phone user, this is perhaps the best smartwatch deal you'll see all Black Friday, or you could pair it with a Samsung deal such as this Galaxy Z Fold 5 discount.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!

More US Black Friday deals

More UK Black Friday deals