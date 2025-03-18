These 6 Garmin deals – starting from just AU$299 – make me want to swap out my Samsung Galaxy Watch

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale is well underway with excellent deals across the entire store. That includes some of our favourite tech, like the great smartwatch range from Garmin, with the company’s handy wrist trackers discounted by up to 46% off.

Garmin offers great value and quality, with its Instinct range a particular favourite among folks looking for a heavy-duty fitness companion. It’s not all about physical activity tracking with Garmin though – the Lily offers a nice aesthetic without the rugged design for the more delicate wrist while also adding some women’s health monitoring features.

So to set you up for your next smartwatch, I’ve found the best Garmin deals on offer this Big Smile Sale. Most of these aren’t at all-time low prices (the Venu 3S beat out its Black Friday price just slightly!), but they’re still worth the consideration, especially if you want an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch alternative.

Garmin Epix Pro 2: was AU$1,849 now AU$999 at Amazon Save AU$850 The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but at 46% off, the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is much more appealing.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 (Black): was AU$499 now AU$375 at Amazon Save AU$124 If you want to move on from your Apple Watch to something that's more fitness oriented, Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is ideal. For your money, you're getting a lovely AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life and GPS tracking, along with a heck of a lot of fitness features for the gym goer.

Garmin Lily 2 Classic (Cream Gold): was AU$469 now AU$398 at Amazon Save AU$71 A much prettier smartwatch than the others in Garmin’s range, the Lily 2 Classic offers sleep, heart-rate step and menstrual tracking. Garmin claims a five-day battery life with the Lily 2 Classic, and it’s compatible across Android and iOS devices, perfect for if you want a more stylish wristpiece.

Garmin Venu Sq 2 (Shadow Gray/Slate): was AU$429 now AU$300.12 at Amazon Save AU$128.88 The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a great all-rounder, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display and a square layout, along with sleep, heart-rate and step tracking. It’s a more affordable alternative to Garmin’s more heavy-duty smartwatches, with multisport tracking capability. This model is an import from Amazon UK.

Garmin Venu 3S (Pebble Gray): was AU$749 now AU$591.36 at Amazon Save AU$157.64 Now is a great time to snap up the excellent Garmin Venu 3S. It expertly blends smartwatch and fitness functions, with all information displayed on a gorgeous AMOLED display. The 'S' here refers to its smaller 41mm size, but it's still ideal for all wrists. The French Gray colour (pictured) is currently unavailable, only the 45mm Black option is going for this discounted price.

If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.