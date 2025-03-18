These 6 Garmin deals – starting from just AU$299 – make me want to swap out my Samsung Galaxy Watch

Deals
By published

Up to 46% off Epix, Instinct, Lily, Vivoactive and Venu models

Three Garmin smartwatches
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon’s Big Smile Sale is well underway with excellent deals across the entire store. That includes some of our favourite tech, like the great smartwatch range from Garmin, with the company’s handy wrist trackers discounted by up to 46% off.

Garmin offers great value and quality, with its Instinct range a particular favourite among folks looking for a heavy-duty fitness companion. It’s not all about physical activity tracking with Garmin though – the Lily offers a nice aesthetic without the rugged design for the more delicate wrist while also adding some women’s health monitoring features.

So to set you up for your next smartwatch, I’ve found the best Garmin deals on offer this Big Smile Sale. Most of these aren’t at all-time low prices (the Venu 3S beat out its Black Friday price just slightly!), but they’re still worth the consideration, especially if you want an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch alternative.

Garmin Epix Pro 2
Garmin Epix Pro 2: was AU$1,849 now AU$999 at Amazon

Save AU$850

The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but at 46% off, the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is much more appealing.

View Deal
Garmin Instinct 2 (Electric Lime)
Garmin Instinct 2 (Electric Lime): was AU$499 now AU$299 at Amazon

Save AU$200

This is a smartwatch deal you can't ignore. Offering a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the lime colour scheme and medium (45mm) size, this is one of the best Garmin smartwatch deals of the Big Smile Sale – though we saw it slightly cheaper during Black Friday 2024. There’s not much stock left for the Electric Lime Instinct 2, but if you miss out, the graphite camo model is down to AU$359 and the smaller Garmin Instinct 2S is down to AU$340.50.

View Deal
Garmin Vivoactive 5 (Black)
Garmin Vivoactive 5 (Black): was AU$499 now AU$375 at Amazon

Save AU$124

If you want to move on from your Apple Watch to something that's more fitness oriented, Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is ideal. For your money, you're getting a lovely AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life and GPS tracking, along with a heck of a lot of fitness features for the gym goer.

View Deal
Garmin Lily 2 Classic (Cream Gold)
Garmin Lily 2 Classic (Cream Gold): was AU$469 now AU$398 at Amazon

Save AU$71

A much prettier smartwatch than the others in Garmin’s range, the Lily 2 Classic offers sleep, heart-rate step and menstrual tracking. Garmin claims a five-day battery life with the Lily 2 Classic, and it’s compatible across Android and iOS devices, perfect for if you want a more stylish wristpiece.

View Deal
Garmin Venu Sq 2 (Shadow Gray/Slate)
Garmin Venu Sq 2 (Shadow Gray/Slate): was AU$429 now AU$300.12 at Amazon

Save AU$128.88

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a great all-rounder, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display and a square layout, along with sleep, heart-rate and step tracking. It’s a more affordable alternative to Garmin’s more heavy-duty smartwatches, with multisport tracking capability. This model is an import from Amazon UK.

View Deal
Garmin Venu 3S (Pebble Gray)
Garmin Venu 3S (Pebble Gray): was AU$749 now AU$591.36 at Amazon

Save AU$157.64

Now is a great time to snap up the excellent Garmin Venu 3S. It expertly blends smartwatch and fitness functions, with all information displayed on a gorgeous AMOLED display. The 'S' here refers to its smaller 41mm size, but it's still ideal for all wrists. The French Gray colour (pictured) is currently unavailable, only the 45mm Black option is going for this discounted price.

View Deal

If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.

See more Smartwatch Deals
TOPICS
Zachariah Kelly
Zachariah Kelly
Staff Writer

Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Garmin Venu 3S
One of the best Garmin smartwatches is back to its lowest-ever price
Garmin Forerunner 255 deals hero image
Get the Garmin Forerunner 255 at its lowest ever price on Amazon and smash your 2025 fitness goals
Garmin Instinct 2 on woody background
The Garmin Instinct 3 just landed, but the Instinct 2 is a better buy this President's Day
Forerunner 945
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is half-price at Walmart and it's easy to recommend this superb older device for runners
Garmin Forerunner 265S
One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon
Latest in Smartwatches
Pebble smartwatch countdown
Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Apple Watch Ultra 2 settings
I've been using an Apple Watch for 10 years – here are three common mistakes even I've made
Huawei Watch Fit 3
The Huawei Watch 3 is a decent Apple Watch alternative, and its successor could be close at hand
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Latest in Deals
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
More about smartwatches
Pebble smartwatch countdown

Pebble confirms its smartwatch announcement is just hours away
Apple Watch Ultra 2 settings

I've been using an Apple Watch for 10 years – here are three common mistakes even I've made
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

New rumors predict a foldable iPhone will launch next year – and cost almost twice as much as the iPhone 16 Pro Max
See more latest
Most Popular
The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) on a pink background with text saying Big Savings next to it.
The MacBook Air M2 has a massive price cut thanks to the M4 launch
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro
Say goodbye to GoPro and get the highly-rated DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro for its lowest-ever price
Dell XPS 13 and Inspiron 15 on a red background next to TechRadar Price Cut badge
Get a powerful XPS 13 with Snapdragon CPU for a record-low price in the latest Dell sale
An 85-inch Sony X90L TV on a shelf with a TechRadar deals logo
Sony's excellent 65-inch 'Perfect for PlayStation 5' TV hits its lowest-ever price
LG B4 OLED TV
LG's B4 OLED TV just dropped to a stunning price of $499 - get it before it's gone
Don&#039;t miss discounts on EA College Football 25.
I can't believe how cheap EA Sports College Football 25 is at Best Buy right now
Squarespace
Fresh season, fresh start— launch your dream website with Squarespace with this offer
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 31 deals I'd buy on OLED TVs, iPads, laptops and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year