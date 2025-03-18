These 6 Garmin deals – starting from just AU$299 – make me want to swap out my Samsung Galaxy Watch
Up to 46% off Epix, Instinct, Lily, Vivoactive and Venu models
Amazon’s Big Smile Sale is well underway with excellent deals across the entire store. That includes some of our favourite tech, like the great smartwatch range from Garmin, with the company’s handy wrist trackers discounted by up to 46% off.
Garmin offers great value and quality, with its Instinct range a particular favourite among folks looking for a heavy-duty fitness companion. It’s not all about physical activity tracking with Garmin though – the Lily offers a nice aesthetic without the rugged design for the more delicate wrist while also adding some women’s health monitoring features.
So to set you up for your next smartwatch, I’ve found the best Garmin deals on offer this Big Smile Sale. Most of these aren’t at all-time low prices (the Venu 3S beat out its Black Friday price just slightly!), but they’re still worth the consideration, especially if you want an Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch alternative.
Save AU$850
The headline feature here is that AMOLED display – it's absolutely stunning! But it's also the ultimate outdoor watch, with a built-in torch, practically all kinds of activity tracking (including surfing and skiing), and packed full of features with up to 31 days of battery life. It's the ultimate Garmin with the whopper of a price tag, but at 46% off, the 51mm Epix Pro 2 is much more appealing.
Save AU$200
This is a smartwatch deal you can't ignore. Offering a brilliant tough design, excellent GPS tracking, useful training tools and an epic battery life, we proudly handed this watch an Editor's Choice seal of approval in our Garmin Instinct 2 review. If you're OK with the lime colour scheme and medium (45mm) size, this is one of the best Garmin smartwatch deals of the Big Smile Sale – though we saw it slightly cheaper during Black Friday 2024. There’s not much stock left for the Electric Lime Instinct 2, but if you miss out, the graphite camo model is down to AU$359 and the smaller Garmin Instinct 2S is down to AU$340.50.
Save AU$124
If you want to move on from your Apple Watch to something that's more fitness oriented, Garmin's Vivoactive 5 is ideal. For your money, you're getting a lovely AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life and GPS tracking, along with a heck of a lot of fitness features for the gym goer.
Save AU$71
A much prettier smartwatch than the others in Garmin’s range, the Lily 2 Classic offers sleep, heart-rate step and menstrual tracking. Garmin claims a five-day battery life with the Lily 2 Classic, and it’s compatible across Android and iOS devices, perfect for if you want a more stylish wristpiece.
Save AU$128.88
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is a great all-rounder, offering a gorgeous AMOLED display and a square layout, along with sleep, heart-rate and step tracking. It’s a more affordable alternative to Garmin’s more heavy-duty smartwatches, with multisport tracking capability. This model is an import from Amazon UK.
Save AU$157.64
Now is a great time to snap up the excellent Garmin Venu 3S. It expertly blends smartwatch and fitness functions, with all information displayed on a gorgeous AMOLED display. The 'S' here refers to its smaller 41mm size, but it's still ideal for all wrists. The French Gray colour (pictured) is currently unavailable, only the 45mm Black option is going for this discounted price.
If you’re after more deals and discounts, check out our live coverage of Amazon’s Big Smile sale for 100+ more offers.
Zac has been in the tech writing game for six years, having previously written for Gizmodo Australia, Canstar Blue, and The Daily Mail Australia (with articles on Nine, Junkee, Kotaku Australia and Lifehacker Australia). He’s a huge nerd with a deep passion for technology. While his main focus at TechRadar Australia is phones, monitors and peripherals, he also has a deep interest in the growing Australian EV landscape. Outside of Techradar, Zac’s a Headspace (a youth mental health organization) volunteer and an avid gamer.
