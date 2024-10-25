Smartwatch deal of the year? The Galaxy Watch 7 just fell to its lowest-ever price (again)

Black Friday might be weeks away, but we've just spotted one of the best smartwatch deals of this year. The $260 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 was one of the hottest tickets during Amazon Prime Day earlier this month, and now there's a brand new lowest-ever price. That's right, you can now score one of the best Android smartwatches on the market for just $235 at Amazon.

That beats out the previous lowest price of $250, and is a massive saving on a smartwatch that only came out in July. That saving is on the 40mm version, but if you'd like the larger 44mm, that's also fallen to a new low and can be bought for $255 at Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: was $299.99 now from $235 at Amazon

The perfect Android smartwatch, especially for Samsung users, this is a massive $65 saving on a months-old smartwatch that features 32GB of onboard storage, AI, health tracking, heart rate and sleep monitoring, and more. The biggest savings can be found on the green and cream colorways with Bluetooth, althought there are savings to be had across the range.

Our Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review hailed this release as a classic case of "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." There are not a ton of upgrades over the previous model, but the sleek circular design continues to impress.

The AMOLED display is very nice and makes using the watch a joy, the text is bright and easy to read, and the Exynos chip under the hood keeps everything running smoothly.

It's a great alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is a lot more rugged and bulky.

If you really need that adventurous model as a companion for hiking, mountain biking, climbing, swimming, and more, you can also find an amazing discount on the Galaxy Watch Ultra as well, which is reduced from $649 to $499 at Amazon.

Black Friday 2024 is fast approaching, and this year the event will take place from November 29 through Cyber Monday on December 2, but look out for reductions starting at least a week before the main event. Some of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals from last year included big savings on Garmin's Forerunner, the Apple Watch, Fitbit, and more. We've had some fantastic new models released this year, and the event in a few weeks time should be our first shot at some really big savings on all of the top models for 2024.