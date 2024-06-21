Samsung's cheapest fitness smartwatch has fallen to a new record-low price

Despite being superseded by two updated models, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is still an amazing cheap smartwatch and it's now available at Argos for £99 (was £199). For those who love a bargain, this is the lowest price it has ever been.

The latest Galaxy Watch 6 may be the best Samsung smartwatch available but it's only really received iterative updates compared to the older model. That means the Watch 4 is still an incredibly capable alternative to the latest flagship models as it offers a comprehensive array of fitness and sleep tracking features. It's also a sensible buy if you own a Samsung phone, as the devices pair together naturally and easily.

Today’s best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was £199 now £99 at Argos

Argos has dropped the price of the Galaxy Watch 4 to an all-time low. The half-price deal has just landed and gives you a very capable smartwatch for under £100. At this price, there are no better alternatives. It has good fitness and sleep tracking features, a strong battery life and a comfortable design. We'd suggest snapping up this fantastic deal while it's still available if you need a cheap yet solid wearable.

You can read more about the wearable in our full Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review, but with four out of five stars, you can tell that we think very highly of it. Our reviewer says that "heart-rate monitoring, GPS, and other fitness features are well thought out on the Galaxy Watch 4".

Samsung Health provides an abundance of features that help track sleeping, running, general activity level, water consumption, and more. Meanwhile, the range of supported third-party apps includes Wear OS tools like Strava and Nike Running Club.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is fun to use, with smooth transitions and good response times. The Exynos W920 chipset with 1.5GB of RAM keeps everything ticking along nicely.

At this record-low price, the Galaxy Watch 4 is well worth the money. Other smartwatch deals are available and if you're more keen on getting an Apple watch, check out our best Apple Watch guide.