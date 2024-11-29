Patrick Mahomes and Cristiano Ronaldo wear this fitness tracker, and now it's free for Black Friday with a discounted membership
Buy a $199 membership, get a free Whoop 4.0.
One Black Friday deal flying under the radar this year is a saving on a fitness tracker worn by nearly every global sports star you can think of.
The Whoop 4.0 is a brilliant discreet fitness tracker that doesn't include a screen. It's a distraction-free fitness tracker that can measure sleep, strain, recovery, heart rate, activity, stress, and more.
Whoop sponsors some of the world's most famous athletes including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Virgil Van Dijk, Beth Mead, Mathieu van der Poel, Sha'Carri Richardson, Rory McIlroy, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and retired Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps.
If you're trying to get in shape for 2025, you could find yourself in worse company, scroll down to find the best deals where you are.
Today's best Black Friday Whoop deals in the US
This deal at Whoop's own website gets you a year's worth of Whoop membership for just $199 (usually $239), and you get the Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker thrown in.
Today's best Black Friday Whoop deals in the UK
You can get the exact same deal at Whoop's UK website, a free Whoop 4.0 with a £199 membership usually worth £239.
As we noted in our Whoop 4.0 review, this is a brilliant fitness tracker for true fitness enthusiasts. It comes with lots of health data and a big focus on recovery. It's definitely more primitive in some ways - it doesn't have a screen or any features you might find on an Apple Watch, say - but it's designed to be as discreet and non-distracting as possible.
The focus on the strain exercise puts on your body, the quality of your sleep, and your stress levels will help you get the most out of your workouts and ensure you're pushing your body to the limit, rather than over the limit.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.