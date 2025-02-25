Garmin's Venu 3 and vivoactive 5 finally have one of the most basic smartwatch features you can ask for

Garmin has issued a free software update for its Venu 3 and vivoactive 5

Both devices finally support passcodes

The update also includes HRM 200 pairing and Body Battery improvements

A new software update for two of the best Garmin watches for everyday use finally brings support for passcode security, as well as other significant improvements.

Garmin's 13.17 software for the Venu 3 and vivoactive 5 has rolled out in the last few days. Now at 100% release, the system update brings four changes, including three significant free upgrades.

Along with support for Garmin's latest Connect IQ apps, watch faces, and data fields, the new update adds support for the Garmin HRM 200, one of the best heart rate monitors on the market.

There's also a Body Battery upgrade that brings improved accuracy for users who have multiple devices, bringing you a total Body Battery score from all your various Garmins should you have a dedicated model for running, diving, golf, etc.

Finally, but arguably most importantly, the Garmin Venu 3 and vivoactive 5 now support passcodes for extra security.

Garmin finally adds passcodes

Apple Watch has had passcodes since day one. (Image credit: Future)

As a long-time user of the best Apple Watches, I was shocked to discover Garmins don't have a passcode feature. Garmin says the "new" feature, imaginatively dubbed 'Passcode', helps "to protect sensitive data if your watch ever gets lost or stolen," making its previous absence all the more baffling. Like the Apple Watch, the feature comes with automatic wrist detection, so if you take your watch off (or if it's forcibly removed) the Passcode kicks in, requiring a PIN number to regain access.

Garmin is also bringing this feature to the Fenix 8 and Fenix 8, the Enduro 3, and the Forerunner range (165, 255, 265, 955, and 965), with the rollout ongoing.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given that a passcode protects quite important information including personal health data and text conversations, I'm surprised to learn that the feature has been missing from Garmins for so long. But users who have been looking forward to it can now use it on both the Venu 3 and vivoactive 5. If there's no sign of the update on your device, check the Software Update section of your System Settings to manually download it.