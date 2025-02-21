Garmin's Fenix 8 just got a ton of free upgrades, here's what you need to know

Garmin just released a massive Fenix 8 update

It adds a ton of new features for the premium smartwatch

They include Passcode support, QWERTY keyboard, and more

Unless you're storming compounds and dropping behind enemy lines with the new tactix 8, the Garmin Fenix 8 is the best Garmin watch on the market, and it just got a huge update with new features.

In the 13.31 software update issued this week, Garmin has added a plethora of new software updates and changes that will vastly improve the user experience on the Fenix 8.

Naturally, the update includes a lot of fixes and patches for existing features. Notably, Garmin has fixed an issue where disabling the touchscreen for activities wasn't available, as well as an issue that saw emergency tones being suppressed. But it's the new features we're excited about, here's everything coming to your Fenix 8 in this update.

(Image credit: Future)

The headline new features for the Garmin Fenix 8 include passcode support and Body Battery TrueUp. The former has been a mainstay on the likes of the best Apple Watch models for years. Now, when you take your watch off, you'll be prompted to enter a PIN to regain access to your watch for security.

The latter adds Body Battery data syncing for users who own multiple devices, so if you've got a dedicated Garmin for running or swimming, your Body Battery data will now encompass metrics from all your devices, not just your main one.

Garmin Run Coach and Garmin Cycling coach plans now support Strength workouts, so you can supplement your training with some lifting, there's also support for QWERTY keyboard layout and text prediction support in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Ocean-goers can look forward to a new Sail Race Activity, Advanced Snorkel Support, plus Trolling Motor app and sensor support.

While Garmin users might be upset about a lack of support for older models like the Fenix 7, there's no denying that this is a massive delivery of new features for the latest and greatest Garmin. The company will be keen to get its year back on track after a global outage rendered most of its devices useless for more than 24 hours last month.

See full release notes Garmin 13.31 Fenix 8 update

Added Passcode Support: when enabled for extra security, you will be prompted to enter your PIN to regain access to your watch after it was taken off your wrist.

Added Body Battery TrueUp: improvements to Body Battery data syncing across watches when users own multiple devices.

Added support for Strength workouts within Garmin Run Coach and Garmin Cycling Coach plans.

Added QWERTY Keyboard Layout.

Added Text Prediction Support to the QWERTY Keyboard; currently available for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Added Trolling Motor App and sensor support.

Added Sail Race Activity.

Added Jumpmaster Activity.

Added CIQ System 8: Supports the latest Connect IQ apps, watch faces, and data fields.

Added connection type information for paired sensors.

Improvements to Training Readiness.

Improvements to the icons that display with notifications.

Added Respiration Graph to Meditation Activity Summary.

Added Advanced Snorkel Support.

Added Font Scaling Support to Workout Structure Card.

Added Hint Button to Training Load Ratio Page.

Added Insight Hint to Health and Fitness Apps.

Added Layout Selection Menu to Keyboard.

Added missing Map option in Mountaineering activity.

Added Progress Bar on Music Selection List.

Added Proximity Alert Option to All GPS Activities.

Added Segments to Training Menu.

Added Solar Intensity and Accumulation Data Fields (Solar models only).

Added Stress Card to Gaming Activity Summary.

Added Support for HRM as Speed and Distance Monitor for BLE Sensors.

Added Support for Nautical Units.

Added Support to Set Wind Speed and Direction in Jumpmaster.

Added Temperature Data Fields to Skate Activity.

Added Transparency to Pan/Zoom Bar on the Map.

Added Trolling Motor App Nautical Units.

Added Trolling Motor Datascreen Update.

Fixed a possible issue where touchscreen input could not be disabled in activities.

Fixed Apps that were Inaccessible from the Recents Menu.

Fixed Auto Climb Data Screen Selection.

Fixed Blank Calendar Card in Morning Report.

Fixed Blank Map for Power Guide Preview.

Fixed Breathwork activity not following selected technique.

Fixed Broken 'Delete' Option to Delete Custom Activity Profiles.

Fixed charging banner not clearing correctly.

Fixed crash on map search results.

Fixed Crash when Changing Bike Trainer Resistance.

Fixed Current Time Indicator on the Tides Graph.

Fixed Dive Tissue Load on surface not reflecting Conservatism changes.

Fixed Do Not Disturb Smart Notification Setting.

Fixed Duplicate iOS Notification Bug.

Fixed Emergency Tones Being Suppressed.

Fixed Emojis Getting Cropped.

Fixed Errors Saving Wi-Fi Network.

Fixed Event Countdown Page Not Correctly Including Location.

Fixed Glance Folder Creation via Garmin Connect.

Fixed Golf Green View Map Getting Stuck in Move Flag Mode.

Fixed HIIT Activity Not Using the Correct Timer.

Fixed Incorrect Weekdays Displayed on Training Readiness Graph.

Fixed Invalid First-Time Tip for Weather Map Page.

Fixed Map App to Allow Round-Trip Course Navigation.

Fixed Meditation activity auto-saving at end of timer.

Fixed Meditation setup menu layout.

Fixed Morning Report Showing Stale HRV Data.

Fixed Pool Swim Interval Details Page Layout.

Fixed Potential Crash after Deleting Activities from the list.

Fixed Potential Crash during Meditation Setup.

Fixed Potential Crash on Body Battery Glance Folder View.

Fixed Potential Crash on Fitness Age Page.

Fixed Potential Crash when Dismissing Notifications.

Fixed Potential Crash when Enabling Broadcast HR.

Fixed Potential Crash when Holding the Down Key in a Water Activity.

Fixed Potential Crash when Leaving Meditation Activity.

Fixed potential crash when setting Heart Rate Zones.

Fixed Potential Crash when Viewing Breathwork Preview.

Fixed Potential Position Enhancement Crash.

Fixed Power Control menu reordering through Garmin Connect.

Fixed Power Save Activating in Dive Activities.

Fixed Race Calendar Countdown Timer.

Fixed Round Trip Routing Not Calculating Full Distance.

Fixed Ski Difficulty Data Screen Only Showing Data From Last Run.

Fixed Sleep History Graph after Traveling.

Fixed Sleep Window Setup Sometimes Getting Skipped on Initial Setup.

Fixed Swipe-to-Exit When Panning Charts.

Fixed Turn Guidance Alerts Being Unintentionally Disabled.

Fixed Weather App Accidentally Returning to Watch Face.

Fixed Weight Not Being Displayed on Strength Workout Next Step Page.

Fixed Weight Not Displaying on Workout Rest Page.

Improved Countdown Glance Folder Info Text.

Improved GPS Progress Bar Presentation when Beginning Search.

Increased the Maximum Speed of Virtual Partner to 48.95 kph.

Removed "Connect to Existing Smart Trainer" Message on Indoor Bike App.

Removed Extraneous Power Controls (Enduro 3 & Fenix E Only).

Updated Recent Sleep Scores Page.