Garmin's Fenix 8 just got a ton of free upgrades, here's what you need to know

Unless you're storming compounds and dropping behind enemy lines with the new tactix 8, the Garmin Fenix 8 is the best Garmin watch on the market, and it just got a huge update with new features.

In the 13.31 software update issued this week, Garmin has added a plethora of new software updates and changes that will vastly improve the user experience on the Fenix 8.

Naturally, the update includes a lot of fixes and patches for existing features. Notably, Garmin has fixed an issue where disabling the touchscreen for activities wasn't available, as well as an issue that saw emergency tones being suppressed. But it's the new features we're excited about, here's everything coming to your Fenix 8 in this update.

Garmin Fenix 8 update: Every new feature

Garmin Forerunner 265

(Image credit: Future)

The headline new features for the Garmin Fenix 8 include passcode support and Body Battery TrueUp. The former has been a mainstay on the likes of the best Apple Watch models for years. Now, when you take your watch off, you'll be prompted to enter a PIN to regain access to your watch for security.

The latter adds Body Battery data syncing for users who own multiple devices, so if you've got a dedicated Garmin for running or swimming, your Body Battery data will now encompass metrics from all your devices, not just your main one.

Garmin Run Coach and Garmin Cycling coach plans now support Strength workouts, so you can supplement your training with some lifting, there's also support for QWERTY keyboard layout and text prediction support in English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

Ocean-goers can look forward to a new Sail Race Activity, Advanced Snorkel Support, plus Trolling Motor app and sensor support.

While Garmin users might be upset about a lack of support for older models like the Fenix 7, there's no denying that this is a massive delivery of new features for the latest and greatest Garmin. The company will be keen to get its year back on track after a global outage rendered most of its devices useless for more than 24 hours last month.

