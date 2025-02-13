Garmin Tactix 8 just launched, and it might be the most formidable Garmin ever

The New Garmin tactix 8 is here

It features new 47mm and 51mm sizes

It also has an AMOLED display, solar options, and an Applied Ballistics solver

Garmin has just surprised us with the launch of its new tactix 8 smartwatch, probably the company's most formidable Garmin ever.

The new tactix 8 is the company's latest 'tactical' watch. The tactix series is jammed full of military-inspired features. All Garmin's usual workout smarts are here, combined with serious rugged durability and tactical features, such as rucking and a new Applied Ballistics Solver.

If you don't know what that last one is, the tactix 8 probably isn't for you: it's a feature designed to offer more information on shooting a rifle, with 'customized aiming solutions for long-range shooting based on your rifle characteristics, bullet characteristics, and various environmental conditions' according to Garmin's website. A bit like a golf watch for gun users.

The tactix 8 is a military-grade smartwatch with advanced GPS, a 1.4-inch AMOLED display, titanium bezel, and a sapphire lens.

It's all tested to US military standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance, with dedicated tactical features including jumpmaster activity, waypoint projection, dual-position GPS format, stealth mode, a kill switch, night vision compatibility, and support for the trendy new rucking activity.

Garmin tactix 8: the details

Garmin | tactix 8 | The Ultimate Tactical Smartwatch - YouTube Watch On

The Garmin tactix 8 looks set to become the best Garmin for the military mind and those who want the most formidable Garmin watch on the market. It even has a preloaded Applied Ballistics solver that gives you access to aiming solutions for long-range shooting in the field. As you can see, this isn't really a watch you'd wear for a Park Run.

It features Garmin's SatIQ tech from the Instinct 3, a 3-axis compass, support for recreational diving, and a built-in flashlight.

It also comes with 43,000 golf courses for downtime between missions, and Garmin's usual suite of industry-leading health and fitness tracking features.

The Garmin tactix 8 costs $1,299.99 for the 47mm AMOLED version, or $1,399 for the 51mm version. The solar 51mm version is also the same price. If you're serious, there's also a $1,599 solar version with an Applied Ballistics Elite Solver for even more intense shooting solutions. Otherwise, the taxtix 8 comes with the Ultralight Applied Ballistics Solver.

The tactix 8 starts life at £1,189 in the UK and AU$2,299 down under. Order availability begins on February 21.