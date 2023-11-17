Don't buy an Apple Watch yet: this Black Friday deal on a 5-star Garmin is better
Hold off buying an Apple Watch
If you're in the market for a Black Friday smartwatch deal and you own an iPhone, the first thing you're probably doing is sharking around for an Apple Watch. There are some great deals out there, especially if you don't mind older models, but the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals are coming on models that Apple may stop supporting in a couple of years' time, such as the first-generation Apple Watch SE. The more recent, fairly future-proof Apple watches are getting smaller discounts.
However, if you're looking for an Apple Watch specifically to help you improve your fitness, we can recommend a deal for you, and it's not actually one of the best Apple Watch models. It's not even an Apple Watch at all.
The Garmin Venu 2 has consistently been rated higher than any recent Apple Watch, at a phenomenal (and rare) five stars in our review. Garmins can be used with any device, Apple or Android, and offers one of the best, most detailed companion apps on the market in Garmin Connect. The Venu 2 has an AMOLED screen, lasts up to 11 days in smartwatch mode, has outstanding workout credentials (especially for runners and cyclists), Garmin Pay, and space for 650 songs (or Spotify control if you prefer).
In the US the Garmin Venu 2 is $261.55 on Amazon right now, down from $399.99. That's a big $138.45 discount on the best Garmin watch overall. In the UK? You get a slightly smaller but still-very-worthy 25% discount, bringing the watch from £349.99 to £260.69.
Check out both deals in full below.
Grab the US Garmin Venu 2 deal here:
Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch: was
$399.99 now $261.55 at Amazon
Save on the Garmin Venu 2, a five-star watch that lasts around ten times as long on a charge as an Apple Watch does, has an AMOLED screen, and tons of excellent running metrics. It might begin to show its age soon, but it is an outstanding watch and great value at nearly $140 off.
Don't want a Garmin? Check out these US Apple Watch deals
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm: was
$399.99 now $324.99 at Target
The same $75 discount on the smaller 41mm Series 8 at Target as its sibling deal above, this time only in the Midnight colorway. Still a great deal, provided you want a black watch.
Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 44mm: was
$279 now $259 at Amazon
If the 40mm display of the model above isn't large enough for you then this slightly more pricey Apple Watch SE 2 with a 44mm screen could be what you need. It's also on sale right now; at Amazon you can save $20.
Grab the UK Garmin Venu 2 deal here:
Garmin Venu 2 GPS smartwatch: was
£349.99 now £260.69 at Amazon
The Garmin Venu 2 also gets a £90 discount here, or 25% off. Even without Garmin's excellent workout metrics, you've still got Garmin Pay, call acceptance and rejection, notification functionalities, Spotify integration, and music storage. With Garmin's running, cycling, and navigation credentials, it's a steal.
Still keen on an Apple Watch? Take a look at these UK Apple Watch deals instead
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS & Cellular 45mm: was
£429.00 now £379.00 at Argos
Argos' lowest price ever, the Series 8 watch with GPS and cellular connectivity is £50 cheaper than it was at launch last year. It's got ECG, temperature sensor, crash detection, fall detection, and all the improved workout functionalities of this year's watchOS 10.
Apple Watch SE 2 GPS 44mm: was
£299 now £239 at John Lewis
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a respectable mid-range smart watch boasting good performance, impressive battery life, and a helpful suite of features. Just note that it lacks the temperature sensor and ECG sensor found in higher-end options like the Apple Watch 8. Right now it's £60-off at John Lewis.
Although the Garmin Venu 3 is out now and is still a fantastic watch in its own right, you won't see anywhere near the sort of discounts as you might on the older Garmin Venu 2. The deals above, in my opinion, make the Venu 2 better value than the newer Venu 3.
