The Garmin Forerunner 945 is half-price at Walmart and it's easy to recommend this superb older device for runners

The best smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes but if you're after one of the best running watches specifically, then Garmin is a brand you'll want to consider. It's also not every day that you see a 50% discount on a premium Garmin watch that delivers outstanding performance. If that piques your interest, get yourself the Garmin Forerunner 945 at Walmart for $299.99 (was $599.99).

This is the lowest price yet at the retailer and only $20 off the record that we spotted at Amazon over Black Friday. While this is an older model now, the fact that we called it the ultimate running watch in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review should be enough to persuade most people that this is a deal not to be missed.

Today's best Garmin Forerunner 945 deal

Garmin Forerunner 945: was $599.99 now $299.99 at Walmart The Forerunner 945 is a runner's dream. With performance monitoring that includes VO2 max and training status with adjustments for heat, altitude acclimation status, training load focus, recovery time, as well as aerobic and anaerobic training effects what more could you want? At sub $300 there's no better time to up your game.

Four stars in our Garmin Forerunner 945 review tells you how highly we rate one of the best smartwatches on the market at the moment. It "offers everything a serious runner should need from a wearable and then some." Why look anywhere else?

We also love its ability to sync music from select premium streaming services as well as store up to 1,000 songs internally on the watch. Do your running training to your favorite jam and find yourself lost in the moment.

The Forerunner 945 is more than just a running watch. With features like Garmin Pay contactless payments and up to 2 weeks of battery life in smartwatch mode, you're getting a whole lot more than meets the eye.

Running watches have specific features for runners but they're not great for general smartwatch users. If you want something that provides some exercise features while being an extension of your phone, head over to our best smartwatch guide for more options.