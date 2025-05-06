UNA Watch celebrates $330,000 in Kickstarter backing as consumers and developers clamor for a sustainable alternative to the Apple Watch

UNA Watch is a new sustainable smartwatch

The Edinburgh-based company just closed its Kickstarter campaign

More than 1,200 people have backed its first watch to the tune of $330,000, including a host of potential developers

Sustainable wearable outfit UNA Watch has secured more than $330,000 in funding from its Kickstarter campaign in just over four weeks, ahead of the planned launch of its first watch.

As we've previously reported, UNA Watch is a sustainable wearable with a unique, modular design, and features GPS, health monitoring, and 10-day battery life.

The USP? It can be put together like Lego, and its modular design means it's both repairable and upgradeable in a way that owners of the best Apple Watch models can only dream of.

Edinburgh-based UNA Watch has now closed its Kickstarter, having garnered support from 1,249 backers and raised a cool £251,276 (about $335,000).

Developers flock to UNA Watch

(Image credit: UNA)

As well as proving popular with smartwatch fans, the UNA Watch has also generated excitement among developers, who are flocking to be first in line to buy one. UNA Watch offers both a Software Development Kit (SDK) and a Hardware Development Kit (HDK), which will let developers code their own apps and create new sensors and hardware modules.

It's a similar open-source approach to the one that made Pebble popular back in the day, and UNA has confirmed to TechRadar that one in six backers has bought the company's Development tool, suggesting that a high percentage of backers are developers.

UNA is targeting an estimated delivery date of August 2025 for its first Kickstarter packages.

