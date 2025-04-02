Watch out, Apple and Garmin! UNA's sustainable, modular smartwatch is now live on Kickstarter

UNA Watch is a modular smartwatch looking to take the fight to Apple and Garmin

It's built to be sustainable, with replaceable parts you can fix and upgrade yourself

It also features activity tracking, health metrics, and other smartwatch features

The UNA Watch is a brand-new modular smartwatch that's looking to take the fight to Apple and Garmin with a fresh, sustainable approach to wearables. As of April 2, you can now back the project on Kickstarter and get your hands on in the process.

The UNA Watch is "the world's first modular GPS sports watch." With shades of the best Garmins baked into its design, it features the usual suite of smartwatch tricks, including activity tracking metrics, notifications, workout and performance tracking, and daily health tracking.

While it likely won't give the Apple Watch Ultra 2 a run for the title of best smartwatch in terms of premium features, its core ethos is such that it could be an industry-leading wearable in terms of sustainability, longevity, and modular design.

UNA Watch is coming for the smartwatch market

(Image credit: UNA)

As mentioned, the UNA Watch's party piece is its sustainable design. You build the watch yourself, assembling parts like the chip, housing, and the USB-C (yes, USB-C) charging port.

That all means that every part can easily be replaced in case you need to repair it, theoretically lengthening the lifespan significantly. In the future, Una envisions even using this process to upgrade parts, just like you would a gaming PC. That means you could theoretically upgrade your display, chip, or even battery in the future.

The UNA Watch comes with an accompanying app that presents metrics like your daily steps, heart rate, and workouts.

The Kickstarter page is now live and has already garnered a groundswell of support. There's a very limited number of UNA Watches available in the first tier of support, the Una Watch Launch special, which costs just £210 (roughly $270). According to the Kickstarter page, that should include shipping duties and taxes for the US, Canada, UK, and EU.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More premium options get you add-ons like a custom strap, and UNA's dev tool, which lets you write your own apps and custom firmware for the watch too.

Live now, you can see the full Kickstarter page for Una Watch here. Early Kickstarter shipping estimates are currently listed as August 2025.