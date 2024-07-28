Check your new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for any issues with peeling paint

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra has only been on sale for a few days, but there's already one customer that we know about who's unsatisfied with their watch – due to some fairly rapid paint peeling on the back of the device.

This peeling report was made on Reddit (via Android Authority). It seems little chips in the surface coating on the underside of the watch are visible, though the watch hasn't been used for any kind of exercise or gym work.

At least one other Reddit user has reported the same issue, and it seems to be limited to the gray version of the smartwatch. It appears that the other Galaxy Watch Ultra casing colors, white and silver, may not have the same problem.

It's worth pointing out that there are very few reports of this issue at the moment – and Samsung support has replaced the watch that was affected. However, it might be worth double-checking your own Galaxy Watch Ultra, if you've already picked one up.

Keep watch

The internals of the Galaxy Watch Ultra (Image credit: Samsung)

We didn't notice any paint chipping or peeling issues in our own Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra hands-on. In fact, we called it "probably Samsung's best watch yet", and we'll be continuing to monitor any wear and tear that appears on our model.

Clearly, if the device is going to become a permanent fixture in our best smartwatches list, then it needs to be able to keep its finish for much longer than a few days. This isn't a problem that we've seen on competing devices like the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung is clearly proud of its new premium smartwatch, and has posted two images of the internals of the wearable. You can see most of the circuitry on show, alongside explanations of what each different component does.

There's been no official word from Samsung yet about the issue, but if there are any more developments, then we'll let you know here. The Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch FE have also been launched recently, with no problems reported.