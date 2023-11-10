This 5-star, luxury Tempur mattress topper has a mega price-cut for Black Friday

If you want a touch of that unique Tempur softness but you're not quite ready to commit to the premium price tag, then you'll want to pay close attention to this mega Black Friday deal. Tempur is offering an incredible 40% off its top-rated Tempur-Adapt mattress topper. Okay, technically this isn't a Black Friday deal, this is part of the Tempur Veterans Day sale, but the savings are Black Friday-fantastic and likely to carry on throughout November.

We gave the five full stars in our Tempur-Adapt topper review, with our tester describing a night on the topper akin to "sleeping at a 5 star resort hotel". We rate it as one of the best mattress toppers, especially if you're looking for cradling support. Made using the same high-end foams as Tempur's luxury mattresses, the plush softness of the Tempur-Adapt topper contours to your body as you sink into three inches of absolute comfort. We highly recommend it for side sleepers who want to add a sumptuous finish to their mattress.

A mattress topper can transform the feel of your bed, and they're a great way to bring new life to a mattress that doesn't quite meet your sleep needs. The right mattress topper can capture the feel of one of our best mattress picks for just a fraction of the price. Let's take a closer look at that Tempur-Adapt topper deal, as well as some excellent alternatives.

Tempur-Adapt Topper: was $319 now from $191.40 at Tempur-Pedic

Overview: The Tempur-Adapt topper is built with the same premium foams that are used to create a luxury feel in Tempur mattresses. The three-inch deep topper has a cradling comfort that contours to your body and holds you as you sleep. Plus, it's convenient – the removable cover can be machine washed. The Tempur-Adapt topper can soften a firm sleep surface or add a comforting foam 'hug' to an innerspring mattress. And if you want a premium touch to your sleep setup, the Tempur-Adapt feels like a luxury hotel bed. Price history: Tempur sales are irregular and we don't often see this 40% off deal front and center (it's often available by using the TOPPERS40 code, though). The queen size is currently just $251.40, which is close to the cheapest we've ever seen it. If you tend to sleep warm, the cooling cover is still a $60 upgrade, but when you're saving this big anyway, you'll still be grabbing a bargain.

40% off is a major discount on the Tempur-Adapt, but it's still a premium priced mattress topper. If you want to upgrade your mattress for less, here are some excellent mattress topper deals we've spotted in the Black Friday sales.

Turmerry latex mattress topper: was $200 now from $118.15 with VD code at Turmerry

The Turmerry latex mattress topper is an organic topper with a surprisingly large range of appeal. This is an adaptable topper, with multiple options for firmness and thickness. You can really customize this topper to suit your needs, and as it's latex, you can expect good pressure relief and breathability. The current sale takes the two-inch soft queen down to $189, but make sure to use the code VD at checkout for a further 15% saving.