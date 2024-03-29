The Nectar mattress just dropped to the lowest price we've ever seen

Hello to the long weekend and an extra big hello to a massive mattress saving – the Nectar Memory Foam mattress is currently 20% off, taking a double down to just £480. That's the cheapest price we've seen for this mattress since we started recording prices in 2022 – we recommend spending your bank holiday weekend snatching up this bargain. That way, by the time the next bank holiday rolls around (May 6th, not that I’m counting), you’ll be able to celebrate your lie-in in style.

The Nectar memory foam mattress is a hugely popular bed with a versatile sleep surface and a strong all-round performance that has earned it a place in both our best mattress and best memory foam mattress guide. You can learn more about our experience with our Nectar memory foam mattress review.

Otherwise, keep on reading to see why this Nectar mattress deal should bring some sunshine to your Easter weekend. And if that doesn't catch your eye, you can find the rest of the spring savings with our mattress sales hub.

This deal is for the UK Nectar memory foam mattress – if you're in the US, you can get a queen size Nectar memory foam mattress for just $649 in the Nectar spring sale, which is an equally impressive saving (although, you won't get the long weekend thrown in for free as well).

Nectar memory foam mattress Double price: <a href="https://nectaruk.aor6.net/c/221109/617480/10042?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fmemory-foam-mattress%3Fvariant%3D39895082532910" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">was £600 now £480 Overview: An excellent all-rounder with a budget-friendly price tag, the Nectar memory foam mattress is a great choice for you or your guest room. Our reviewer found the Nectar mattress combines "support, comfort, and value for money", with a medium-firm sleep surface that suits back and combination sleepers. As an all-foam mattress, it has a slight contouring hug, but there's none of that quicksand feel of softer memory foams. Hot sleepers might want to upgrade to a cooling option, but for most, this is a solid choice. Price history: Nectar deals have been a little bit all over the place lately – just a few weeks ago, <a href="https://www.techradar.com/health-fitness/mattresses/nectar-uk-ai-chatbot-haggling-tool" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"">Nectar made you haggle with an AI chatbot to get your discount. I’m happy to see the return of a normal sale, and even happier that this is one of the best prices for the Nectar memory foam mattress that I’ve seen. At £480 it isn't a huge reduction on the former lowest price (£483 all the way back in 2022), but you can use the money you've saved to buy yourself some discount Easter chocolate. Extras: Nectar offers a 365-night trial and a forever warranty. Both impressive extras, especially for this price bracket. But these aren't the only offers that have caught my eye. If you're interested in picking up some bedding to match your new mattress, Nectar is offering a duvet bundle at a big discount – get a <a href="https://nectaruk.aor6.net/c/221109/617480/10042?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nectarsleep.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fduvet-mattress%3Fvariant%3D40096862044206" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="nectarsleep.co.uk"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored">double memory foam mattress plus a duvet for just £498.75 in the Nectar sale.

Buy it if...

✅ You want a mattress that cradles you: The Nectar memory foam mattress doesn't have the deep sink of a softer all-foam mattress, but it's also not a bed you lie on top of. Instead, those cushioned upper layers will gently cradle your body, with an initial softness that gives way to a sturdy support.

✅ You want premium extras: While the Nectar is a mid-range mattress, the extras are undoubtedly premium. You can enjoy a 365-night mattress trial – that's a full year to try out the bed – plus a lifetime guarantee with your purchase.

✅ You share a bed: Good motion isolation is when a mattress is able to absorb movement on one side so it doesn't disturb a person sleeping on the other. The Nectar memory foam mattress is great at this and, combined with the versatile sleep surface, this makes it a particularly comfortable choice for couples.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're a side sleeper with a lightweight build: The Nectar mattress has a medium-firm feel without the plush cushioning of other memory foam mattresses. Lightweight side sleepers might prefer the softer surface of the Emma Original – you can learn more with our Emma Original mattress review (and there's 20% off with the Emma spring sale).

❌ You want a more luxurious feel: As a mid-range mattress, the Nectar doesn't deliver the premium sleep experience that you might expect from the very best beds. In our Panda Bamboo Hybrid mattress review we noted how this bed suits similar sleep styles (back and combi) while also delivering a luxury finish. There's a rare Panda 25% off sale running right now.

❌ You sleep hot: Memory foam mattresses can sleep hot and while the Nectar isn't terrible in this area, frequent night sweat-sufferers might prefer a more breathable bed, such as the Nectar Premier Hybrid. Our tester was impressed with the overall cooling capabilities during our Nectar Premier Hybrid review, and this bed is in the same Nectar Easter sale, with a double down to just £740.