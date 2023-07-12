There's an epic deal on this high-end cooling mattress topper for Prime Day

If, like me, you're TechRadar's Sleep Editor, there's not a massive amount to get excited about in the Amazon Prime Day deals. The fact is that most sleep brands have sales on just about every day of the year, and for the most part they don't seem to see the point of coming up with any special Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, and the majority of them aren't even on Amazon anyway.

Still, though, a few brands are making a bit of an effort; Casper and Simba are going great guns with Prime Day deals on either side of the Atlantic, and this morning I've spotted an epic deal for anyone who wants to give even the best mattress a comfort upgrade that makes it noticeably cooler at night, too.

(Image credit: Tempur-Pedic)

The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Adapt mattress topper is one of the best mattress toppers you can get; the only reason it doesn't sit right at the top of our roundup is that it's rather expensive, and even more so (to the tune of $80) if you opt to upgrade it with a cooling cover. But if adding some sink-in Tempur comfort with enhanced cooling to your mattress is a tempting option and you have a queen-size mattress, get to Amazon right this very second to score the Tempur-Adapt + Cooling topper with a frankly ludicrous 52% off. That brings a queen size down to just $237.49, while at Tempur-Pedic you'll be charged $415.20.

Tempur-Adapt + Cooling Topper: was $499 now from $237 at Amazon

Save big on a queen - We've just spotted an epic deal on the most advanced version of the popular (but expensive) Tempur-Adapt topper. The Tempur-Adapt + Cooling has a washable cooling cover that promises to keep you up to 8° cooler, and it's an $80 upgrade that brings the price up to $415.20 on the Tempur site, and that's with a discount applied. However there's 52% off the queen size on Amazon for Prime Day, so it'll cost you just $237.49. Get on it!

Just to make it clear, this 52% discount's only on the queen size; most other sizes have 15% off and you'll be better off at Tempur-Pedic. There is 32% off the king size, bringing the price down to $409.99 as opposed to $455.20 at Tempur; whether you opt for that, though, depends on if you want the free pillow and sleep mask that are included.

Which reminds me: yes, with the queen size topper, you get a free pillow and sleep mask included at Tempur-Pedic, but even so you'd be paying nearly $180 more for the privilege. And anyway, if you're set on getting pillow you can still save at Amazon, because it's selling a queen size topper + pillow bundle for $374.19, which is still $41 cheaper than Tempur's price.

Honestly, I'd save the money and get the option without the pillow if I were you, because I'm guessing that you already have a pillow.