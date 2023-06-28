Serta's 4th of July mattress sale takes up to $700 off an adjustable bed

If you like the idea of upgrading your bed to one that offers fully customizable comfort at the touch of a button, Serta's 4th of July mattress sales feature a deal that can get you a fully adjustable bed at a great price.

Right now in its 4th of July sale, Serta's knocking up to $400 off the price of its two best mattress ranges: its IComfortECO collection of sustainable mattresses, and its cooling Arctic collection. It's also taking $300 off the price of its Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base, which enables you to customize the position of your bed at the touch of a button.

Put together, that's up to $700 off an adjustable bed that also delivers massage options and even an anti-snore setting.

iComfortECO Quilted Hybrid mattress: was $1,299 now from $1,199 at Serta

The iComfortECO is Serta's greener mattress, featuring recycled materials and plant-based foam. The Quilted Hybrid version is the cheapest option and comes in three comfort options and up to six firmness levels; the extra firm model is available in a queen size for $1,299.

Serta Arctic Hybrid Mattress: was $2,999 now from $2,599 at Serta

Serta's most advanced cooling mattress uses phase change material and cooling gel to keep temperatures down at night. In the Memorial Day mattress sales there's $400 off all sizes, so a queen size is yours for $2,999. And if you prefer a softer all-foam mattress to a hybrid, the standard Serta Arctic is available for the same price.

Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base: was $1,749 now from $1,499 at Serta

For the ultimate comfort upgrade, Serta's Motion Perfect Adjustable Base enables you to adjust the head and foot of your mattress with its wireless remote, as well as programming up to two favorite positions. There's even an anti-snore option and built-in massage settings, and there's up to $300 off right now, getting you a queen size for $1,649.

However if all you're after is a no-nonsense mattress, Serta has another 4th of July deal for you. It's currently reducing the price of its mattress-in-a-box options by 10%, which means you can get the standard Serta Mattress-In-A-Box from just $314. For more luxurious boxed options, check out the Perfect Sleeper and Perfect Sleeper Hybrid, which are on sale now with prices starting at $494.10 for the memory foam version, with the hybrid version available from $629.10,

Want to know more? Head to Serta's sale page to get all the details on its Memorial Day savings.