The REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress is even better value with 50% off

The REM-Fit 500 Ortho helps to relieve joint and back pain thanks to its 2,000 orthopaedic pocket springs and supportive memory foam layer. Right now it's even better value with 50% off and a free pillow and protector bundle.

We rate REM-Fit's mattresses highly and this is a big discount, which we don't expect to be increased in the Black Friday mattress deals. So this is a great chance to grab a bargain without getting involved in the Black Friday rush.

The REM-Fit is one of the best mattresses out there and in our REM-Fit 500 Ortho review we rated it particularly highly for back and stomach sleepers, along with those who lead an active lifestyle.

Let's take a closer look at the deal and see whether it's the right fit for you:

REM-Fit 500 Ortho Hybrid mattress Double size: was £1,089 now £544.50 at REM-Fit



Overview: The REM-Fit 500 Ortho is a 25cm deep hybrid mattress, made from a combination of open cell and zoned memory foam, combined with 2,000 orthopaedic pocket springs. We rate this as a firm 8/10 mattress (REM-Fit rates it as a 9) which is best suited to back and stomach sleepers. Side sleepers are likely to find it too firm.



Price history: REM-Fit's prices have crept up slightly over the past couple of months, but this 50% deal off means that you don't have to pay over the odds. Deals are common on this model and we don't expect to see any different on Black Friday, but you can keep up with all the latest offers on our mattress sales page.



Extras: The REM-Fit comes with a 100-night trial and a 15-year warranty, which is fairly standard for mattresses in a box. There's free shipping or you can pay £10 - £50 for guaranteed next day delivery. There are also free pillows and a cotton protector bundle included with this offer.

Buy it if...

✅ You suffer from sore joints: The REM-Fit 500 Ortho offers excellent pressure relief and does an excellent job of supporting joints. For this reason, it's one of the best choices for those who suffer with back or joint pain.



✅ You sleep on your back or stomach: Because this is a firmer mattress it keeps the spine in perfect alignment, making it a great choice for back and stomach sleepers who enjoy sleeping on top of the mattress rather than sinking in.



✅ You share a bed: This is one of the best mattresses we've tested for motion isolation - you won't feel any movement from a restless partner and the superior edge support also means you can sit on the edge of the mattress without any bouncing.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a tighter budget: If you're on a tighter budget, you could consider the Rem-Fit Pocket 1000 mattress review. It's a good all-rounder, but it does sleep hot and edge support isn't as good as the 500 Ortho.



❌ You want a traditional hybrid feel: With two layers of memory foam at the top of the 500 Ortho, the feel is more like that of an all-foam mattress. Check out our best hybrid mattress guide if you're looking for a bouncier feel.



❌ You're a side sleeper: As a firmer mattress the REM-Fit 500 Ortho is not likely to suit side sleepers. If you want a mattress that's softer and cradles the pressure points at your shoulders and hips, look at the Emma mattress instead.