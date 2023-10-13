Our #1 UK mattress is 30% off right now – prices from £221

The Emma Original mattress is a comfortable, all-foam all-rounder that would be incredibly good value for money even at full price. But there's always some kind of offer or discount available and, right now, you can get 30% off the Original.

The latest discount is a great way to grab a bargain ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals, with the Emma Original sitting right at the top of our best mattress guide. There's plenty of pressure relief for all sleeping positions, and it's particularly suited for side sleepers (we also rated it as our top pick in our best mattresses for side sleepers), thanks to contouring memory foam, which hugs the sleeper's joints in a dreamily comfortable way.

The Emma Original is an all-foam mattress, with a layer of Halo memory foam for contouring and pressure relief sitting on top of Emma's Point Elastic Airgocell layer, which promises “groundbreaking technology” to regulate temperature. This sits on a base of supportive HRX foam and is topped with Emma's cooling comfort cover on top. Read more in our Emma Original Mattress Review (this review model had Emma's old cover on, the new version will sleep slightly cooler).

Here's a closer look at the deal, and who we'd recommend this mattress to:

Emma Original mattress Double size: was £483 now £338.10 at Emma



Overview: The Emma Original is an all-foam 25cm deep mattress that suits a wide range of sleepers. Side sleepers in particularly will enjoy the contouring memory foam, while the new cover and Airgocell layer help keep sleepers cool. We rate it at a 5-6 out of 10, placing it in the medium firmness bracket.



Price history: You'll never pay full price for the Emma Original and there's always a discount available on either the Original or the Original Plus (which has the newer cooling comfort cover). Based on previous discounts, we'd say 30% is generous, so we'd recommend snapping one up. Keep an eye on our Emma mattress sales page for all the latest offers.



Extras: You'll get a 200-night trial period with the Emma and the mattress comes with a 10-year warranty. These certainly aren't the longest on the market, but 200 nights is more generous than a lot of brands.

If you fancy an upgrade, there are also discounts on this brand's hybrid models, including the Emma NextGen Premium (which adds a layer of tall, bouncy springs) and the Emma Luxe Cooling Plus (a more advanced version, with premium, heat-dispersing foams).

Buy it if...

✅ You love the contouring feel of memory foam: Emma's mattress offers contouring to a sleeper's shape in all positions, but you won't feel smothered by the memory foam. Instead, there's just lots of pressure relief, with the Emma doing a great job of easing aches and pains.



✅ You sleep on your side: The Emma Original is particularly suited to side sleepers, who should feel supported at the shoulders and hips, with some nice sinkage to prevent any pressure build-up.



✅ You share a bed: Because the mattress is all-foam it does an excellent job of isolating motion, making this a great choice for those who share their bed with a restless sleeper.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your stomach: The Emma Original is too soft for stomach sleepers to feel comfortable, as it won't keep the hips aligned. The Otty Original Hybrid is a firmer option that should feel more supportive for those sleeping on their fronts.

❌ You weigh more than average: The softer feel of the Emma lacks support for heavier sleepers, who are likely to sink too far into the foam and feel enveloped. Those of a heavier build should check out the Origin Hybrid, which is firm enough to support them.



❌ You sleep hot: Emma foams can trap body heat a little more than others, although we haven't yet tested the Original's new cooling cover. If you sleep hot Nectar foams are a little better for keeping sleepers cool, so consider the Nectar Essential.