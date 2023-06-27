Get up to $700 off a hybrid bed in Tuft & Needle's 4th of July sale

If you're in need of a whole new bed and you're looking to the 4th of July mattress sales as a way of saving money on it, Tuft & Needle has a deal for you. Like many of the top sleep brands, it's launched its sale nice and early so that you can pick yourself a bargain well in advance, and there's a great discount not only on its best mattress but also on a solid wood frame to go with it, with the possibility of saving up to $700 when you buy.

There's currently 15% off the T&N Mint Hybrid mattress, the brand's most advanced bed. As well as T&N's own Adaptive foam, nano-coils and pocket springs bringing support and pressure relief, this hybrid also features a layer of memory foam infused with actual diamond particles, designed to direct heat away from you in the night.

And for the full bed package, there's also 20% off T&N's Wood Frame for the 4th of July. This simple and understated design is easy to assemble, and it's made from high quality solid wood, and comes in oak and walnut options. Put a king size frame and Mint Hybrid mattress together and you'll save a total of $709.

Tuft & Needle Mint Hybrid mattress: was $1,395 now from $1,185.75 at T&N

The Mint Hybrid mattress from Tuft & Needle is packed with cooling technology including diamond particles, graphite and cooling gel, while a combination of foam, nano-coils and pocket springs provide comfort and support as well as great motion isolation. The Mint Hybrid's in T&N's 4th of July sale, with a queen size reduced from $1,995 down to $1,695.75.

The Mint Hybrid is Tuft & Needle's softest option, so it's a great choice for side sleepers who need some sink-in comfort and support for shoulders and hips. Back and stomach sleepers might be better off with its firmer models; the T&N Mint has more of a medium feel while the T&N Original is rated medium firm, and like the Mind Hybrid they're both reduced by 15% in 4th of July sales.

As well as mattresses and beds, you'll also find reductions of up to 50% on T&N's range of bedding, furniture and more; get all the details on the Tuft & Needle sale page.

If you're after a new bed at the lowest price but you'd rather cast your net a little wider, our roundup of the latest mattress sales can help you find impressive savings all year round. And if you're looking for bargains beyond the bedroom, our more general 4th of July sales guide can direct you to all the best savings available now.