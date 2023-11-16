The future of mattress technology is here with the Eight Sleep Pod Cover – currently $100 / £100 off ahead of Black Friday. This isn't your average mattress cover – it can cool or heat your bed to your exact preferences, with a range that runs from 'Arctic' to 'inferno' (we're assuming most people opt for something in the middle, but it's good to know there's something for everyone). Different preferences to your bed-buddy? Fear not, temperature control is dual-zone.

That's not everything. The Pod Pro is packed with sensors that enable you to monitor all your sleep habits, and as well as giving you this data, it's also clever enough to use to self-adjust throughout the night, to give you the best chance of the most restful night's sleep.

This is a great chance to grab a bargain ahead of the Black Friday mattress deals, although there is a chance the discount will increase over the Black Friday weekend. Last year we saw a much bigger deal of $250 / £250 off, so you may want to wait and see if the price drops further – we'll update you if it does.

The Eight Sleep Pod Covers are designed to fit over your existing mattress (if your existing setup is showing its age, head to our best mattress guide for our top recommendations). In our Eight Sleep Pod 3 review, our tester fell in love with the dual-zone cooling and heating, as well as being super-impressed with the sleep tracking technology, and how it uses the data to adjust the cover to the sleeper's exact needs.

Read on to find out more about the Eight Sleep Pod Cover and whether it's the right choice for you.

Eight Sleep Pod cover US deal: was $1,895 now from $1,795 UK deal: was £1,845 , now from £1,745



Overview: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover uses water from a small base unit to either heat or cool your mattress. This make it more advanced than the best cooling mattresses as you have the ability to set it between 12C all the way up to 43C. It'll also capture a wide array of sleep data (the kind of stuff the best sleep trackers deal with, except you don't need to wear this one on your wrist). Price history: This cover isn't a cheap option, so any discount is going to be appreciated. Although this $100 / £100 discount isn't the biggest we've seen, it's still a generous discount on a pretty unique product. But we did see discounts of $250 / £250 last Black Friday, so you may want to hold on until then to see if it's discounted more. Extras: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover comes with a 30-night trial, a 5-year warranty and free shipping and returns. You can also get discounts on bundles when you buy the cover.

Buy it if...

✅ You feel cold or hot at night: With the Eight Sleep Pod Cover there's no more overheating or shivering at night. You can set the temperature exactly, so that it's comfortable for you, from the moment you drop off as you move through your sleep cycle.

✅ Your sleep preferences aren't the same as your partner's: Got a bedmate who feels the cold, while you're over the other side of the bed sweating your face off? Eight Sleep has you covered – all the cooling, heating and tracking is dual-zone, so neither of you needs to compromise.



✅ You want to track your sleep: Not only does the Eight Sleep Pod Cover allow you to set a temperature, it also packs some advanced sleep tracking sensors. It tracks your heart rate, the time it takes you to get to sleep, how long you're sleeping for and even your movement through the night, to help you understand your sleep habits better and learn how to improve them.



✅ You want the most restorative sleep possible: The Eight Sleep Pod Cover also comes with an Autopilot function (as long as you buy the 8+ Pro Membership). This allows the Pod to learn your temperature preferences and then adjusts them over the night. Our reviewer said this was a game-changer.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You're on a budget: This is an incredible piece of kit, but it comes with a high price tag. If you're a hot sleeper on a budget, try the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress instead.

❌ You love the feel of your existing mattress: Although it's not a water bed, the Eight Sleep Pod Cover adjust the feel of your bed a little. If you're a fan of a traditional style mattress, the Saatva Classic is an innerspring hybrid that does a great job of regulating temperature.



❌ You don't want to keep your phone in the bedroom: Although the Pod will learn your preferences over time, initial setup means that you'll need your phone nearby to manually adjust the temperature overnight. So if you'd prefer not to have your phone in the bedroom, this probably isn't the cover for you.

(Jo, leave/ignore this note) RUTH to chase up HAWK https://help.futurenet.com/support/tickets/193287