Lowest-ever price! Get the Oura Ring 3 for less than £200 in Boxing Day sale

While it's too late to pick up a last-minute Christmas present, the Boxing Day sales have kicked off early at various retailers, and Amazon is harboring a fitness deal that could change your 2025.

The Oura Ring is an industry-leading discreet fitness tracker with sleep and heart rate tracking, exercise monitoring, and more. The Oura Gen3 has been supplanted by the new Oura Ring 4 for 2024, but that means you can now score the last model at a hefty discount.

Right now, you can grab one at Amazon for the new lowest-ever price of £199, in various colors and sizes.

Get today's best Oura Ring Generation 3 deals here:

Oura Ring Generation 3: was £299 now £199 at Amazon Get £100 off the Oura Ring Gen3, down to a new lowest-ever price of £199, £100 off! It has up to seven days of battery life and compatibility with both iOS and Android.

Oura has been the industry leader in smart ring tracking for a few years, and the Oura Ring 4 is the best smart ring on the market right now. While there are other players out there, notably the Samsung Galaxy Ring, Oura remains the top dog.

With Oura Ring 4, the Oura companion app got some great upgrades, including a redesign, making the Oura Ring 3 that much more useful. It now tracks resilience, a score that represents your stress levels and how your body is handling them over time. Heart rate variability tracking is also available.

Buying a smart ring could be a great way to upgrade your fitness for 2025. A smart ring is much more discreet than a smartwatch, so it can be worn for more formal occasions or while sleeping. The only quirk is that Oura comes with a $5.99 subscription required to access its health tools. It's enough to put some off, but if you're sold on the Oura experience, this big discount will definitely soften the blow.

You'll find the best discount on the silver and black colorways, but there are also savings on the other more premium finishes. If this is your first Oura Ring, you'll also want to grab an Oura Ring sizing kit first, so you get the right size.