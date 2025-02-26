Less than $250! You can now buy an Oura Ring 3 at an all-time low price

If you're in the market for a new fitness tracker or smart wearable, then the answer could well be this Oura Ring 3, which is currently massively discounted at Amazon.

Right now at Amazon US, you can score one for just $249, the lowest-ever price we've ever seen on this, according to our price tracking.

That's a saving of $50 on a smart ring that can track your exercise, activity, sleep, and overall well-being.

Today's best Oura Ring 3 deals

While the Oura Ring 4 is now our top premium pick when it comes to the best smart ring, the Oura Ring 3 at a discount is still a worthy smart ring contender.

As we noted in our Oura Ring 3 review, the older model is still an excellent fitness tracker. It gives you 24/7 heart rate monitoring, industry-leading sleep tracking, mindfulness sessions, and more.

Sure, the new Oura Ring 4 boasts a slimmer design but, at this price, the Oura Ring 3 is an excellent alternative if you don't want to fork out for the newer, more expensive model. You'll still get blood oxygen, sleep tracking metrics, stress tracking, and more. In fact there's a total of 20 biometrics tracked by the Oura Ring Gen3, and you'll also benefit from the shiny new app that debuted with the newer model last year.

Bear in mind that both require Oura's monthly subscription to use, so this discount also softens the blow there, too.

If you're not interested in the cheapest models, there are also big savings to be had on the more popular (and more expensive) gold color, the stealth colorway, and the premium brushed titanium option. We're seeing savings across every size and, when you buy the sizing kit to check which one you need, you'll get $10 credit towards your ring purchase, essentially making it free!

Is a smart ring right for you? They're perfect if you want a more discreet solution to fitness tracking that is much less intrusive than the best smartwatches or even the best fitness trackers out there. They also boast multiday battery life, lasting a week or more in most cases, and work with nearly every smartphone.