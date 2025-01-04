Jabra's final (and best-ever) workout earbuds are super-cheap at Best Buy right now
Push yourself in 2025 with these Jabra Elite 8 Active earbuds
Anyone looking for deals on the best workout headphones to help soundtrack their post-holiday workouts should prick up their ears: the excellent Jabra Elite 8 Active (Gen 2) earbuds are on sale right now, and it might be one of your last chances to get them before they're gone.
These true wireless buds are ideal for workouts or just using day-to-day, and Best Buy has discounted the Jabra Elite 8 Active (Gen 2) earbuds for $169.99 (was $229.99), a $60 discount from the MSRP.
Today's best Jabra Elite 8 Active Second Generation deal:
Save $60 on these comfortable truly wireless earbuds, with fantastic sound quality and active noise cancellation. The smart case allows for fast charging, too, meaning you can get an hour of listening time with five minutes of charging.
If you're looking for an ideal pair of earbuds for working out or running, you've found them. In fact, they're great value at full price, but this fantastic deal makes them even easier to recommend.
They have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking out your surroundings while you work out, and they're comfortable for long periods, too. There aren't a huge number of reasons to upgrade from the last generation model, but if you're looking for a great pair of earbuds for daily use it's hard to look past them.
We awarded the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 four-and-a-half stars in our review, so be sure to read it if you're on the fence for a full breakdown of why they're the best workout earbuds Jabra has yet produced.
Not convinced? Be sure to check out our full rundown of the best in-ear headphones around, and the best AirPods deals for January 2025 if you're on the Apple side of the earbuds aisle.
This article is part of TechRadar's Get Fit For '25 series. All week long, we're publishing articles relating to fitness, health and the tech we're using to improve in 2025. You can view all the other articles in this series here.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer for TechRadar. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as Computer and Gaming tech, with previous works published on TopTenReviews, Space.com, and Live Science. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games at Dexerto.