Jabra's final (and best-ever) workout earbuds are super-cheap at Best Buy right now

Anyone looking for deals on the best workout headphones to help soundtrack their post-holiday workouts should prick up their ears: the excellent Jabra Elite 8 Active (Gen 2) earbuds are on sale right now, and it might be one of your last chances to get them before they're gone.

These true wireless buds are ideal for workouts or just using day-to-day, and Best Buy has discounted the Jabra Elite 8 Active (Gen 2) earbuds for $169.99 (was $229.99), a $60 discount from the MSRP.

Today's best Jabra Elite 8 Active Second Generation deal:

If you're looking for an ideal pair of earbuds for working out or running, you've found them. In fact, they're great value at full price, but this fantastic deal makes them even easier to recommend.

They have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for blocking out your surroundings while you work out, and they're comfortable for long periods, too. There aren't a huge number of reasons to upgrade from the last generation model, but if you're looking for a great pair of earbuds for daily use it's hard to look past them.

We awarded the Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 four-and-a-half stars in our review, so be sure to read it if you're on the fence for a full breakdown of why they're the best workout earbuds Jabra has yet produced.

