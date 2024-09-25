Fitbit redesigns its Stress Management pages as part of its bigger redesign

Fitbit's app is changing. Last week, the Google-owned health and fitness app (which is one of the best fitness apps overall) altered the way its heart rate page was laid out. This time, it's the turn of Stress Management, Body Response, and MIndfulness.

Spotted by 9to5Google, these changes are reportedly made with Google's unified app-design language, Material 3, in mind for cross-app consistency. As Fitbit.com gets shuttered and migrates to the Google store, Google is presumably keen for Fitbit's app to be consistent with the rest of its Android and Pixel portfolio.

The changes, which will come into effect with update version 4.26.1, will involve toolbar tabs replacing chronological timelines. Stress Management and Body Response get "Day" and "Week" tabs to better monitor your last seven days, while Mindfulness gets "Week", "Month" and "Year" tabs to better record meditation streaks.

A few features also appear to have been renamed, with the "Responsiveness" metric under your activity score renamed "Physical Calmness", and "Exertion Balance" rechristened to "Activity Balance". The changes can also be seen in posts by eagle-eyed users on the Fitbit subreddit.

It's unclear if these renamings imply a change in the ways in which your scores are calculated, but we don't believe this is currently the case.

To get the updated version of the app without waiting for an automatic update, you'll need to head to the Play Store app. Under the menu icon, tap the "Update" button next to the Fitbit app.

