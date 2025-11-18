Your PSVR 2 game library can get much bigger than you think, especially when the dedicated PC adapter returns to its lowest ever price at Amazon ahead of the Black Friday sales next week.

• Shop Amazon's full Black Friday sale

Right now, you can pick up the PSVR 2 PC adapter for just £39.99 (was £49.99) at Amazon, matching its lowest price on record which was previously set last November (though it has dipped back down to this price every so often since).

The PSVR 2 PC adapter is required in order for you to be able to use the PS5-facing VR headset on PC. But once it's hooked up to your headset and PC, you'll have access to the best VR games available via SteamVR. That's potentially hundreds of games that aren't available on PlayStation 5, including the phenomenal Half-Life: Alyx.

(Not in the UK? See today's best deals in your region below.)

Today's best PSVR 2 PC deal

If you own a PSVR 2 headset but have struggled to make use of it on PS5, with a relatively shallow pool of games, then the PSVR 2 PC adapter may be worth a look-in.

Setup is a breeze; simply hook the adapter up to your PC and headset, then download both the SteamVR and PSVR 2 apps on Steam, and you're good to go. There's a minor setup process with these apps, but it's mainly just for getting your headset calibrated and ready for PC.

Once you're all set up, congratulations! You've now technically unlocked your PSVR 2 headset from its exclusivity ties, and you'll be able to use it for play with hundreds of SteamVR-compatible games.

There are some things to keep in mind in terms of the tech, however. On PC, you won't have access to PSVR 2's bespoke features like the Sense controllers' haptics, eye tracking, or HDR support. But if losing these aren't too much of a dealbreaker, then I'd say this is an essential PSVR 2 accessory.

Shop more of today's best Black Friday sales