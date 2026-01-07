Thrustmaster is kicking off 2026 with a superb saving on one of its best Xbox controllers.
Right now, the Thrustmaster Heart controller is down to just £65.90 (was £89.99) at Amazon UK. That's not a lowest-ever by any means , but certainly the best rate we've seen since last September's excellent £54.99 discount.
While it targets the Xbox platforms for compatibility, the Thrustmaster Heart also works on PC via USB-C connection. So whether you're shopping for an Xbox or PC controller, you'll be well-served here.
Today's best Thrustmaster Heart deal
Designed with precision in mind, the Thrustmaster Heart boasts Hall effect thumbsticks and delightfully tactile face buttons. It's aesthetically a winner, too, with a cool strip of RGB dividing the pad's black and white livery.
Price check: Thrustmaster - £79.99 | Very - £84.99
While it might not appear in our best Xbox controllers guide, the Thrustmaster Heart is still well worth checking out at this discounted price. Having reviewed the controller myself, I love the feel of its bespoke Hall effect thumbsticks that will also ensure stick drift isn't an issue for you.
Meanwhile, the Heart makes use of clicky, tactile face buttons for rapid responsiveness. That can be especially handy in your favorite online multiplayer games where quick reactions are everything.
For my money, I think the Thrustmaster Heart also has one of the most striking designs aesthetically. It's simple, with a black and white palette divided by a single strip of RGB lighting, but I much prefer this over some of the more garish Xbox Wireless Controller special edition colors we've had of late.
