NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Sunday, January 5 (game #574)

NYT Connections today (game #574) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STOP

GROSS

MAKE

HOME

YIELD

VOLUME

SLOW

SNARE

QUIET

KETTLE

NET

MUTE

EAR

SLEEPY

OIL

CALM

NYT Connections today (game #574) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Totally chill

Totally chill GREEN: Get paid

Get paid BLUE: TV buttons

TV buttons PURPLE: Bang the ….

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #574) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HARDLY BUSTLING

GREEN: EARN

BLUE: REMOTE CONTROL FUNCTIONS

PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "DRUM"

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #574) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #574, are…

YELLOW: HARDLY BUSTLING CALM, QUIET, SLEEPY, SLOW

CALM, QUIET, SLEEPY, SLOW GREEN: EARN GROSS, MAKE, NET, YIELD

GROSS, MAKE, NET, YIELD BLUE: REMOTE CONTROL FUNCTIONS HOME, MUTE, STOP, VOLUME

HOME, MUTE, STOP, VOLUME PURPLE: WORDS BEFORE "DRUM" EAR, KETTLE, OIL, SNARE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

A very rare Connections for me today, as the first group I got was the purple collection of WORDS BEFORE “DRUM”. I got there after one mistake; I did initially think EAR was linked with VOLUME and MUTE, which both turned out to be REMOTE CONTROL FUNCTIONS instead.

“Mute” is the kind of remote control function I only discover when I press it accidentally – usually by sitting on it and usually at some vital moment of the final episode of a tense drama – and have to scan the buttons to turn it off. I suffer similar issues with Netflix, which I think I’m watching with subtitles on because I’m thoughtful and don’t want to disturb anyone, but actually I’m watching with subtitles on because I can’t remember how to turn the subtitles off.

