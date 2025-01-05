NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, January 5 (game #308)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #308) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Cold snap

NYT Strands today (game #308) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WIND

ZEST

FURY

SWEAT

THESE

SOFT

NYT Strands today (game #308) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Seasonal climate

NYT Strands today (game #308) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #308) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #308, are…

SNOW

SLEET

FROST

BLIZZARD

DRIZZLE

FLURRY

SPANGRAM: WINTER WEATHER

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The two pairs of Zs in today’s puzzle (there’s another) made things a lot easier – although I had to stop myself thinking Freeze would be one of the words.

Mizzle is a particularly British type of WINTER WEATHER that could have joined the double-Z gang – it’s like drizzle with added mist and it’s very, erm, mizz-erable. In some parts of the UK they call it Scotch Mist, which sounds a lot more romantic.

I wondered if BLIZZARD could also have a misty variant – Mizzard? – but it doesn’t seem to have caught on. However, I did notice that on YouTube a nine-second video of a lizard wizard in a blizzard has 40,000 views.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, 4 January, game #307)

FURY

SOUND

CRIME

PUNISHMENT

PRIDE

PREJUDICE

SPANGRAM: BOOK TITLES