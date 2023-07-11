Amazon UK is currently selling the OLED TV of my dreams for a lowest-ever price

If you're looking for a new television that's perfect for current-gen consoles and offers excellent picture quality, then the Panasonic 65-inch LZ800 is the way to go, offering an OLED display at 4K UHD resolutions.

Easily one of my dream TVs, the LZ800 is currently going for £1,099.99 at Amazon UK (was £1,499). This is easily one of the best Prime Day PS5 TV deals as well as one of the best Prime Day gaming deals we've seen so far, offering 27% off of the original price. First put on the market in 2022, this TV is still very much the creme of the crop, however, with £400 off of its previous price, the LZ800 is now a far more competitive proposition for potential buyers.

Now that Prime Day 2023 is fully underway, we're starting to see the biggest discounts come out of the woodwork. The bargain on the 65-inch LZ800 certainly counts among the most noteworthy so far. With a clear, cutting-edge display and Dolby Atmos technology, the LZ800 is easily one of the best Prime Day TV deals in its price range as well as one of the best gaming TVs out there. If you want to take advantage of this deal, however, you'll first need an Amazon Prime membership. Details on that are below:

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime Amazon is currently offering new Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial of the service, so you'll be able to make the most of the deals Prime Day has to offer while benefitting from the additional services on offer for Prime subscribers: such as Prime Video and Prime Gaming. Once the trial is over, the subscription costs $14.99 / £8.99.

Today's best PS5 TV deal

Panasonic 65 inch LZ800 OLED 4K UHD Smart TV

Was: $1,499.00

Now: £1,099.99 at Amazon UK

Overview: A high-end heavy-duty television at an unmissable mid-end price. Key features: OLED display, 4K UHD resolution with Smart TV functionality, HDR, Cinema Surround, and Dolby Atmos. Date launched: May 2022 Price history: The LZ800 originally retailed at £2,099.99 and has enjoyed several discounts since then. However, for the vast majority of 2023, the TV has remained around the £1,500 mark, dipping to £1,329,00 during flash sales. The £1,099.99 Prime Day deal is a record breaker, saving buyers hundreds of pounds. Review Consensus: The LZ800 is a well-regarded piece of kit, with our sister site WhatHiFi calling it "ideal for gamers and movie lovers". The product comes in at 4.4 stars according to Amazon users. Many buyers praised the picture quality and responsiveness, but some did criticize the "huge remote control". Buy it if: You're after a large, high-end television that will render your films, TV shows, and video games in glorious 4K resolution on a vibrant OLED screen. Don't buy it if: You're looking for something more affordable. Despite the staggering discounts, at £1,099.99, the LZ 800 is still a significant investment.

Though we're likely to see more great Prime Day PS5 deals as Prime Day continues, it seems unlikely that we'll see further savings on the LZ800 given the stonking 27% discount already on offer.

That being said, thanks to our price comparison technology, you can be kept appraised of developments across the TV market. The deals list below updates periodically, so as to keep you up to date with all of the latest price cuts and bargains.

The great Prime Day bargains on offer aren't just limited to PS5 and TV deals. If you're looking to save money on your gaming setup there are plenty of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, Prime Day Xbox Series X deals, and Prime Day gaming headset deals for you to sink your teeth into.