7 great new horror movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu and more in June 2023

The best new horror movies to stream in June 2023 are a top-tier bunch. Not only do we have M3GAN, one of the most fun horror movies of the year, there's also the latest from Brandon Cronenberg, as well as one of last year's most relentless scary rollercoasters, Barbarian.

We've got a couple of Netflix and Hulu exclusives too, and as ever, Shudder is still releasing some of the most interesting horrors that are straight from the indie horror circuit.

The lovely – or horrible? – thing about the horror renaissance of the last few years is that we're really delving into some fascinating sub-genres and mash ups as well as your regular frights. And having the best streaming services means we can watch more unique horror than ever before, and this month is a great example of that.

Brooklyn 45

When: June 9

Where to stream it: Shudder

Shudder kicks off the month of frights on June 9th with the fascinating Brooklyn 45. This is a unique post-war supernatural movie that actually runs in real time as a group of friends take part in a seance. One of the men has lost his wife to suicide, convincing the rest of the group to try and make contact with the other side. The only problem is that when they do, they quickly discover that everyone at the table has secrets of their own, and the dead won’t let them forget. Don’t expect this chamber piece to be jump-scare central. That won’t be where the true horror lies.

Jagged Mind

When: June 15

Where to stream it: Hulu

We don’t know a huge amount about Jagged Mind overall, but Kelley Kali’s Hulu Original will get its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach before debuting on Hulu on June 15. Maisie Richardson-Sellers is Billie, a woman constantly suffering from blackouts and hallucinations. The unique thing here though is that she discovers she is stuck in a series of time loops and it all might be related to her new girlfriend, played by Westworld’s Shannon Woodward. Surely someone should really put that on their Tinder bio…?

Infinity Pool

When: June 23

Where to stream it: Hulu

If you’re looking for further proof of the impending world domination of Mia Goth, look no further than Brandon Cronenberg’s latest trippy horror. Alexander Skarsgard is James, an author hoping to cure his writer’s block as he travels to sunnier climes with his wife. But when they strike up a friendship with Gabi (Goth) and her partner, their holiday takes a turn for the decidedly weird. And we do mean weird. This is a strange sexually charged journey into madness and a world of the rich (seemingly) lacking in consequences that will absolutely split the opinion of the room.

Quicksand

When: June 23

Where to stream it: Shudder/AMC+

If last year’s literally high-concept horror Fall had you sweating with vertigo, then prepare for Quicksand to give you that sinking feeling. There’s always something very compelling about the horror movies that just spend the entire time putting their characters through the wringer. In this instance, our unlucky punching bags are a fraught couple who travel to Colombia for a work conference. When they decide to go hiking in the rainforest for some scenery, they end up caught in a storm and trapped in a pit of the titular stuff. Grab your popcorn and get, errr, stuck in.

Barbarian

When: June 25

Where to stream it: Hulu

People who’ve seen Barbarian get a very specific look in their eye when you ask them about it. They might even make a strangled noise that means they want to tell you everything about the movie but desperately want to avoid spoilers at the same time. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do too. All we can say is that when Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) arrives at an AirBnB that’s somehow been double booked, it kickstarts a ludicrous rollercoaster ride that refuses to let up. Read nothing and enjoy this darkly comic twisted nightmare.

M3GAN

When: June 27

Where to stream it: Amazon Prime Video

If you missed the viral dancing doll at the start of the year, there’s no excuse now to miss this ludicrously dark animatronic comedy horror. Allison Williams is Gemma, a technician and toy designer suddenly faced with looking after her newly orphaned niece Cady. Of course, testing a new ultra-intelligent AI will definitely help Cady process her grief and trauma… It absolutely won’t blow up gorily in Gemma’s face. With horror maestro James Wan on writer duties, this is a corker of an evil doll movie that's also a Verhoeven-like satire. Eat your heart out, Barbie. And in this case, M3GAN, would probably rather that was literally.

Run Rabbit Run

When: June 28

Where to stream it: Netflix

Let’s close out June's horror list with a Netflix-exclusive psychological thriller. Succession’s Sarah Snook plays a fertility doctor who becomes concerned about her young daughter’s strange behavior. As you can see in the trailer above, that involves plenty of creepy kid drawings scrawled in crayon and a tease that her daughter is hiding a much darker secret. It looks a little on the tropey side, but we’ll follow Sarah Snook wherever she goes after Succession's end, and if that means into the darkness, so be it.

If you're looking for more to watch this June, check out our guide to the best-looking Netflix original movies in June, as well as our general guides to the best Netflix movies, best Prime Video movies, and best Max movies.