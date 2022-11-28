Wow! This Cyber Monday robot vacuum deal is one of the best we've ever seen

Amazon is making it really, really hard to ignore this year's Cyber Monday vacuum deals, particularly those discounting premium robotic cleaners.

Given their semi-autonomous nature, the best robot vacuums are typically much more expensive than their cordless and upright counterparts, but Amazon has seen fit to discount the iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate to a record-low price of $255 (down from $449) (opens in new tab) for Cyber Monday. That's a saving of almost $200 on a premium cleaner from the world's foremost robot vacuum manufacturer. In other words, this is one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've seen today.

Amazon's price listing for the Jet M6 currently reads as $299 (which itself is still a record-low), but the retailer will apply an additional $44 saving at checkout. It's also worth noting that, being an iRobot Braava model, this particular robot vacuum is designed to work best on hardwood, tile, and ceramic floors. If you're looking for a robot vacuum to clean your carpets, then the brand's Roomba models are a better option. We've included a mixture of both models below.

Today's best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals

(opens in new tab) iRobot Braava Jet M6 Ultimate Robot Mop: was $449 now $255 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

iRobot's Braava Jet M6 robot vacuum is a record-low $255 at Amazon right now (once an additional $44 saving has been applied at checkout). Guided by built-in navigation technology, this cleaning machine learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps to schedule recommended cleaning times. $194 off is a seriously huge saving for Cyber Monday.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 694: was $274 now $179 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This affordable robot vacuum from iRobot just got even cheaper thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. With a 4.4 out of 5 rating, it's one of the few budget models that's actually worth your money, with trimmings like Alexa support, a 3-Stage Cleaning system and a 90-minute battery life included as standard.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Our review (opens in new tab) gave the j7+ a lofty 4.5 out of 5, praising it for its excellent pick-up on carpet and hard floors as well as its self-emptying capability, which certainly adds to its convenience. Right now, Amazon is offering it for 25% less as part of its Cyber Monday sales, which is the biggest saving we've ever seen on this particular model.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+: was $999 now $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

One of iRobot's most powerful vacuums, which we rated 4.5 out of 5 stars in our full review (opens in new tab), isn't exactly a budget model. With this 20% off Cyber Monday deal, though, it's dropped to a (slightly) more accessible level.

If you've got your eye on a different robot vacuum this Cyber Monday, we're tracking more of the best Cyber Monday vacuum deals on a dedicated page (which includes a mixture of corded, upright and robot models).

