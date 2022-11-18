Why wait to buy a MacBook on Black Friday when early deals are this good?

Who cares that Black Friday is less than a week away, when these early MacBook deals are so good?

If you're an Apple fan looking to buy a new MacBook (or anyone who wants some of the best laptops money can buy right now) then don't hang about, there's some amazing Black Friday MacBook deals already, and we've rounded up the very best we've found today in both the UK and the US.

Take the MacBook AIr (M1), which is now just $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's an incredible price for a brilliant laptop, and it should not be missed. The newer M2 version also gets a price cut, and is now down from $1,199 to $1,049, (opens in new tab) again courtesy of Best Buy.

Want something more powerful? There's also the Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro), which has dropped from $1,999 to $1,599 (opens in new tab).

If you're in the UK, there's the M1 MacBook Air for just £877 at Amazon (opens in new tab), down from £999, and the M2 MacBook Air has had a £150 price cut, now £1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

The M2-powered MacBook Pro 13-inch also gets cut from £1,349 to £1,195 (opens in new tab) as well.

There are loads more early Black Friday MacBook deals out there, so read on for our top picks.

The best MacBook deals right now (US)

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

There might be a new MacBook Air model on the market this year, but the 2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip is still one of the best laptops around, and you can get 20% off this 8GB memory and 256GB SSD storage configuration right now at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2: was $1,199 now $1,049 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy has the latest MacBook Air M2 for its lowest-ever price. The cheaper M1 model may be better for most, but this newer model does come with the added power of Apple's M2 chip that will chew through all computing tasks. For creative professionals, it's a laptop deal that can't be beaten today.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2): was $1,299 now $1,169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This year's 13-inch MacBook Pro might be discontinued after this year if rumors are right, but this entry-level professional workstation can still hold its own against the best laptops out there thanks to its powerful M2 chip, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This huge early Black Friday deal at Best Buy brings the stunning MacBook Pro 14 down to its lowest-ever price. While still a little on the pricey side, this machine is a fantastic option for creative and productivity applications thanks to its combination of a powerful M1 Pro processor, gorgeous display, and fantastic premium design.

The best MacBook deals right now (UK)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £877 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts as we head toward Black Friday. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've seen in months, so it's a great time to buy.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M2, 2022): was £1,249 now £1,119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another discount on a recently-released M2 MacBook, this time the Air version with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB drive. At 10% off, this sale is fairly modest, but saving over a hundred quid on a brand-new MacBook Air equipped with Apple's latest processor is still a sound deal in our books.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was £1,349 now £1,195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

In a bit of a twist, we're actually seeing some discounts on the new M2 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro! It's not the hugest price cut, but we're stoked to see an M2 MacBook Pro go on sale this Black Friday, so if you're after a lightweight professional laptop that will stand the test of time, this is the one to pick.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was £1,899 now £1,725 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you prefer the comfortable middle ground between big-screen and compact, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is the way to go. This model has excellent hardware specs too, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD supporting the M1 Pro chip at its core.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch (M1 Pro, 2021): was £2,399 now £2,129 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

If you're after a big-boy MacBook Pro, the 16-inch model from last year with the M1 Pro chip has a modest discount right now. That big screen is perfect for creative work or office productivity, so keep an eye on the pricing of this one. Already we've seen a decent price cut ahead of Black Friday, and it's a very good choice for content creators. For most people, however, it's overkill, and you'd be better off with the cheaper MacBook Air.

With deals this good, there really is no point waiting until next week. We've listed more Black Friday MacBook deals, and if you're after some non-Apple laptops, check out our collection of the best early laptop Black Friday deals as well.