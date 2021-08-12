Where to buy AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT: who has stock?

Figuring out where to buy the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card from AMD is proving to be just as hard as it has been for every other graphics card right now, and in some ways might even be harder. For one, its lower price makes it more accessible to a larger base of customers, while the ongoing stock shortages for higher-end cards means that there are going to be more customers who might have gone with more expensive cards had they been available also looking for alternatives.

What's more, it looks like the cryptomining efficiency for the RX 6600 XT is possibly the best we've seen of any graphics card, so now you can throw cryptomining demand into the mix. All this adds up to a real battle for whatever available stock there is online, which also has the issue of bots and scalpers making life miserable for regular customers.

Then there's the issue of graphics card prices being grossly inflated over the lack of supply and exorbitant demand. Getting an RX 6600 XT at anywhere near MSRP is going to be impossible in the near term, so we do suggest biding your time before buying one rather than pay such a high premium. But we're gamers and creative professionals too, so we definitely understand buying a new graphics card knowing that it costs more than it should.

Hopefully this won't be the case for much longer, but in any event, we're here to help you find where to buy an RX 6600 XT graphics card. If you're on the hunt for AMD's latest card, these are the online retailers you're going to want to check for stock.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock: try these retailers

The latest AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT deals available now

We're going to try and list all the latest AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock below as soon as any becomes available. Keep refreshing your browser, though, since inventory is going to come and go from retailers more or less constantly due to the sky-high demand.

Where to buy AMD RX 6600 XT in the US

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT order pages went live in the US on August 11 and predictably sold out almost immediately. Demand is going to remain high for a while, so it is going to take some time and patience to buy a RX 6600 XT. Definitely patience, since even if the store says it has stock when you start your order, there's no guarantee that it will still be available by the time you try to submit your order. Still, you can't get what you don't try to buy, so here's where to buy the AMD RX 6600 XT in the US whenever stock is available again.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT deals at Best Buy

Best Buy usually gets a large share of any available AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock, but given the store's popularity, it also sells out pretty much immediately. It's not in stock at the time of this writing, but RX 6600 XT stock drops do happen, so it's good to keep an eye out.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT deals at Amazon

Amazon is arguably the largest retailer in human history, so naturally it's going to get the most AMD RX 6600 XT stock of any retailer, but this also means it sells out the fastest as well. There are third-party sellers on the site who may have their own stock to sell on Amazon, but don't expect these cards to be anything close to MSRP if you do ever come across them.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT deals at Newegg

Newegg is one of the US's largest PC component retailers, so they will also get a healthy supply of RX 6600 XT cards from manufacturers. Newegg isn't as well known as Amazon or Best Buy, so of all the major online retailers in the US, Newegg is arguably your best bet. It also has Newegg Shuffle, a lottery system to sell a select number of PC components, consoles, and similar hard-to-find hardware items, but competition isn't any less fierce there than elsewhere.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT deals at B&H

B&H Photo is a much smaller retailer when it comes to PC components, but it does get its hand on a good bit of AMD RX 6600 XT stock so it's always good to pop in and check if they have some when other retailers are sold out.

Where to buy AMD RX 6700 XT in the UK

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT went on sale in the UK on March 11 as well, but UK retailers have had the same trouble as US ones keeping the AMD RX 6600 XT in stock for more than a few moments. These are the best places to check for stock though, should any become available:

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock at Overclockers

Overclockers is a huge name in PC building and parts in the Uk, so it's little wonder that they have a tonne of RX 6600 XT cards to choose from. Not only that, many of these have plenty of stock available, so grab them before they vanish.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock at Ebuyer

Ebuyer is another reliable website to source all of your computing components. Much like Overclockers, The RX 6600 XT seems to have plentiful stock right now so don't hesitate if you've been hunting for an affordable entry-level GPU

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT stock at Scan

Scan has a range of RX 6600 XT cards in stock, ready to add to your basket. This is a trusted supplier of PC components and equipment in the UK, and the prices for the cards are fairly close to MSRP, making them a very attractive offer for anyone building their first rig.

