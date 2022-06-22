Watch out - these early Prime Day deals aren't as good as they seem

Amazon has kicked off its big Prime Day sale ahead of time with a few early deals. Some of these deals - including the cheap TVs - are great. Some of the products on offer, however, aren't quite as good value as they seem.

We're specifically talking about a number of Amazon devices that are listed as early offers on Amazon's main Prime Day page (opens in new tab), including various versions of the Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Cube. While the reductions of up to 41% on these already relatively affordable gadgets looks good at first glance, they've actually been cheaper in the past. And we expect most, if not all, will be cheaper when Amazon Prime Day starts proper on July 12.

Take the standard Fire TV Stick, which is currently listed for $24.99 after a $15 discount (opens in new tab). Looks great right? Well, it was actually as low as $19.99 during last year's Black Friday and back in January. Then, when it comes to the Fire TV Stick 4K, this more advanced streaming stick was actually $10 less during Black Friday when compared to today's offer of $34.99 (opens in new tab).

Sure, the difference of a few bucks may not sound like much, but we would encourage patience if any of these items are on your Prime Day shopping list. With less than three weeks to go until the sale, you can almost certainly wait and get a better deal in July.

Aside from this, there still are some good Prime Day deals available now including many items down to their cheapest ever prices. We've highlighted them just below, including up to $700 off a number of Fire TVs and big discounts on refurbished products.

The best early Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K TV: $559.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $260 - One of the best early Prime Day deals is this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K TV down to its lowest price yet. It's a bargain for an advanced set that will improve your home cinema experience thanks to it 4K resolution support as well as advanced features such as HDR, Dolby Digital and Dolby Vision. The latter significantly improves the picture quality with a richer and wider color palette, and is usually reserved for more expensive sets. It's a steal getting it on a TV this cheap.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K Fire TV: $399.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 - The Insignia F30 Series Amazon Fire TV is slightly cheaper compared to the Omni Series above but that's because it lacks some of the more advanced features found in the premium display. However, it's a fantastic deal now it's also down to its lowest ever price and a fine TV for your general everyday viewing - especially if you have a smaller budget.

(opens in new tab) Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K Fire TV: $1,399.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $700 - A massive 75-inch TV for half-price? What's not to love about this $700 discount on the Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV? And, you guessed it, that brings it back down to it's lowest ever price. You get a lot for your money here, including a sharp 75-inch 4K LED display with HDR that offers excellent picture quality, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that's ideal for gaming, hands-free voice controls and all major streaming apps. An unbeatable price for a premium TV of its size.

(opens in new tab) Kindle (Certified Refurbished): $79.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 – There's understandable caution when buying second-hand, but Amazon's Certified Refurbished range have been checked, tested and restored to work like new. This massive price cut on the basic entry-level Kindle brings it down to just $39.99, which is a big $50 saving over the price of a new one. A smart and affordable pick up for those into light reading.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 50-inch F50 Series 4K QLED Fire TV: $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – Amazon only has one QLED TV on sale in its selection of early Prime Day deals - and here it is. This 50-inch Insignia display is down to a surprisingly low $299.99, which is almost unheard of for a QLED TV. This tech delivers better contrast, brighter colors and more vivid images - which also makes them a great choice for a brighter room or for serious TV and movie lovers who want to get the best from what they watch. Again, today's offer knocks the TV down to its cheapest ever price.