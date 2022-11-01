Walmart Plus is now 50% off – get early access to Black Friday deals for less

Walmart is making big moves to attract new members to its subscription service as we get closer to this year's Black Friday deals bonanza. For a limited time, new signups can get six months of Walmart Plus for free (opens in new tab), effectively saving you 50% off a year-long membership and dropping the price to just $49.

This offer comes at a particularly good time, what with this year's Walmart Black Friday deals starting on November 7. In its announcement for the end-of-year sale, the retailer confirmed that Walmart Plus members will get early access to the offers seven hours before everyone else.

If you sign up today, then, you'll get the first dibs on all the deals we see during the three Walmart sales event the retailer has planned for November. Each of these events starts on a Monday, and features a new set of offers each week. While the specific products haven't been announced yet, you can expect big reductions on TVs, laptops, phones, smartwatches, appliances, homewares and more – keep your eyes on our Black Friday live blog for all the latest news.

With a Walmart Plus membership, you also get many other perks alongside early access to Black Friday deals. These include free shipping, discounted fuel prices, six months of Spotify Premium, and Paramount Plus for free.

Get Walmart Plus for 50% off

(opens in new tab) Walmart Plus: $98 $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $49 – From November 1–3 you can get 50% off a one-year membership to Walmart Plus. The timing is perfect, as the retailer's Black Friday sale starts on November 7, and subscribers get early access to the deals. This is an affordable way to get a head start so you can bag the best bargains, along with other perks such as free shipping, savings on fuel, exclusive discounts, six months free Spotify Premium and a Paramount Plus subscription.

This discount on Walmart Plus also comes at an interesting time, as rival service Amazon Prime actually increased its price earlier this year. That will now set you back $139 for a full year, and includes similar benefits such as free delivery, access to Prime Video streaming, exclusive deals and regular freebies or discounts across other Amazon services.

Following that price hike, we think it's unlikely that Amazon will discount its membership service as significantly as 50%, so this is a strong play from Walmart to boost membership, especially as we head into the busy Black Friday period.

If you're interested, remember that this Walmart Plus deal is available for new or returning members only, and is available until November 3 at 11:55pm ET.