Venus Williams' mattress for fitness fans is 25% off ahead of Memorial Day

Ever wondered what a pro athlete sleeps on to boost their recovery? Wonder no longer, as you can now rest easy on a mattress designed by tennis champion Venus Williams and US mattress manufacturer GhostBed. The Venus Williams Legend Mattress is designed to promote fast muscle recovery and better sleep, and it’s now 25% off at GhostBed, with savings of up to $1,287 depending on the size you buy.

This official Memorial Day mattress sale is worth a look if you have an active lifestyle or commit to a heavy workout schedule. The Venus Williams Legend comes in a memory foam-only version for a cozier, contouring feel, or you can choose the innerspring version (foam and springs) for a bouncier, more responsive feel.

Both medium-firm mattresses are designed with cooling gel foam, while the innerspring version also has reinforced edge support. GhostBed makes some of the best mattresses in America for people seeking cooling comfort and pressure relief, and its offering a 101 night trial on the Venus Williams Legend thanks to this new Memorial Day sale.

Venus Williams Legend: from $2,195 $1,646 at GhostBed

Save up to $1,287 - This 12-inch deep mattress is designed for people with an active lifestyle who need to make their sleep work harder to help their bodies recover faster. It features a high-tech Venus FIT layer of mineral-infused gel foam to promote muscle recovery, and sports a cooling cover made from 25% recycled water bottles. It’s the biggest discount we’ve seen on it since launch, with a queen size down to $1,796 (was $2,395), plus you get two free pillows.

The GhostBed Venus Williams Legend Mattress contains high-tech material called the Venus FIT layer; a mineral-infused gel memory foam that focuses on promoting faster muscle recovery and a better quality of sleep. You’ll find it in the all-foam version and the hybrid.

How does it work? The minerals interact with your body heat to generate far infrared light, which is reflected back to you during sleep. This light warms your muscles, helping to improve blood flow and circulation. The technology has been fully lab-tested for safety and could be the perfect way to soothe you to sleep.

The mattress also comes with two of the brand’s best pillows at no extra cost to you, so you can overhaul two major aspects of your sleep environment in one go. In this new mattress sale, a queen size Venus Williams Legend is down to $1,796 for the all-foam model, or $1,946 for the hybrid (innerspring).

We’d recommend the foam version if you want more contouring and coziness, and the hybrid if you want a responsive bed with stronger edge support so that you can maximize your sleeping space.

If you don’t have the budget for a new bed but need extra comfort and support, take a look at our best mattress toppers guide for products and tips to extend the life of your current mattress. For general sleep health, also take a look at our guide to the best sleep trackers for all budgets.